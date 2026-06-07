Your real age vs body age: Can yoga help you stay younger for longer?

New Delhi:

Most people know their real age instantly. But what about their body age?

Body age is less about the number of candles on a birthday cake and more about how the body actually functions. It includes aspects such as strength, flexibility, mobility, balance, energy levels and overall wellbeing. Two people may be the same chronological age, yet their bodies can be ageing at very different rates.

According to Siddhaa Akshar of Akshar Yoga Kendraa, founded by Himalayan Yoga Master Sidhartha Guruji, everyday habits such as chronic stress, physical inactivity, poor posture and disrupted sleep can make a person feel and function older than they actually are.

What is body age?

Body age reflects the condition of the body rather than the number of years a person has lived. It takes into account physical fitness, joint flexibility, balance, stamina and overall health.

Someone who exercises regularly, gets sufficient sleep and manages stress effectively may have a younger body age than someone who follows a sedentary lifestyle.

How yoga supports healthy ageing

Yoga is often associated with flexibility, but its benefits go far beyond touching your toes.

Regular practice can improve strength, balance, posture, circulation and mobility. It also supports emotional wellbeing by reducing stress and encouraging relaxation. Over time, yoga can make everyday movements feel easier and more comfortable.

What makes yoga particularly valuable is that it benefits both the body and the mind, helping people stay energetic, confident and active regardless of age.

1. Utkatasana (Chair Pose)

Steps

Stand upright and bend your knees as though you are sitting in an imaginary chair. Raise your arms in front of you or above your head while keeping your spine straight.

Benefits

Utkatasana strengthens the legs, hips and core muscles while improving endurance, balance and stability. It helps maintain physical strength and supports an active lifestyle.

Important

Keep your knees aligned with your feet, avoid leaning too far forward and do not hold your breath during the pose.

2. Ardha Chakrasana (Half Wheel Pose)

Steps

Stand tall with your hands resting on your waist. Gently bend backwards, lift your chest and relax your neck.

Benefits

This asana improves spinal flexibility, stretches the chest muscles and may help improve posture and energy levels.

Important

Move slowly and maintain steady, comfortable breathing throughout the pose.

3. Siddha Walk

Steps

Walk in a figure-eight pattern while staying mindful of your breathing and body movements.

Benefits

Siddha Walk improves coordination, balance, circulation and digestion. It helps keep the body agile and the mind alert.

Important

Choose an obstacle-free area and maintain an upright posture while practising.

4. Bhramari Pranayama

Steps

Sit comfortably and close your eyes. Inhale slowly and create a gentle humming sound while exhaling.

Benefits

This breathing technique helps calm the nervous system, reduce mental fatigue and promote emotional balance.

Important

Keep the humming soft and natural. Avoid forcing the breath.

Age is a number, vitality is a choice

While no exercise can reverse ageing, yoga may help improve many of the factors associated with a younger body age. By supporting strength, flexibility, balance and mental wellbeing, a consistent practice can help people remain active, confident and comfortable throughout life.

The goal is not to become younger, but to feel healthier, move better and enjoy life with greater energy and ease.

Also read: Yoga vs high-intensity fitness: What do women over 40 need more?