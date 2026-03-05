Yoga for weight loss: 5 powerful asanas to tackle lifestyle obesity

New Delhi:

The modern lifestyle has shifted people's mobility, diet, and sleep patterns. Spending a lot of time sitting at the desk, eating an unhealthy diet, being emotionally stressed, and not exercising gradually disrupts the body's balance. Most people feel that their belly fat is on the rise, their energy is reducing and their digestion is becoming slow.

Lifestyle obesity is more than the looks; it is as though a lost metabolism. Yoga offers a gentle yet powerful path to restore this rhythm by reconnecting movement, breath, and awareness. Through consistent practice, the body begins to function with greater efficiency and ease.

Lifestyle obesity is one that arises due to the metabolic decrease in daily habits. When the body remains inactive for long periods, digestion weakens and fat storage increases, especially around the abdomen. Stress hormones further slow metabolism and encourage emotional eating. Over time, energy feels heavy, sleep becomes irregular, and motivation decreases.

According to Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, Author, Columnist, Founder Akshar Yoga Kendraa, yoga addresses these concerns through intelligent activation of muscles, organs, and the nervous system. All the postures activate the internal activities that can facilitate balance and not fatigue.

Yoga asanas for weight loss

Surya Namaskar or the Sun Salutation: This flowing sequence gently warms the body, improves circulation, and activates multiple muscle groups at once. As breathing synchronises with movement, the metabolic rate gradually improves. Frequent practice also makes one less stiff and allows the natural calorie burning without difficulty. Bhujangasana or the Cobra Pose: By opening the chest and stretching the abdominal region, this asana stimulates digestive organs and improves posture. A stronger spine encourages better breathing capacity, which directly supports metabolic efficiency. Slowly becoming conscious of the practice enables the body to free up the stored tension. Naukasana, or Boat Pose, works deeply on the core muscles. It strengthens the abdomen, improves balance and kindles digestive fire. When done with smooth breathing, it will stimulate the use of fat and inner stability. Even holding the posture for a few seconds daily creates noticeable improvement over time. Pavanamuktasana, the Wind-Relieving Pose, supports digestion and reduces bloating. Light massages on the abdomen stimulate the internal organs and restore the natural metabolism. The yoga pose can also be advantageous to people who have a low rate of digestion since they have sedentary lives. Pranayama is also important, together with body postures. Some of the practices used include Kapalabhati and deep diaphragmatic breathing, which enhance the supply of oxygen and arouse inner energy. Calm breathing reduces stress responses, allowing the body to shift from fat storage to balanced energy use.

Uniformity makes little things change with time. When yoga is incorporated into the day-to-day lives, the body is naturally learning efficiency. Instead of pressure, there should be gentle discipline, which helps to maintain metabolism sustainably.

With patience and regularity, individuals begin to feel lighter, more energetic, and emotionally stable. The focus shifts from appearance to energy. With the movement becoming conscious and breathing becoming regular, the metabolism returns to the natural sense of intelligence. Over time, belly fat reduces not through struggle, but through harmony between body and mind, creating sustainable health and lasting confidence.

ALSO READ: Not losing weight on the scale? These 7 signs show you are burning fat