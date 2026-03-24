Can yoga help during tuberculosis recovery? Here’s what expert says

New Delhi:

Tuberculosis is something that’s often discussed in clinical terms: infection, medication, and recovery periods. But for people who have been through that, or for people who have seen someone close to them go through that, there’s a lot more to it.

There’s the physical exhaustion that persists even on good days. There’s the loss of energy that makes even the simplest tasks a chore. And then there’s the mental side of things: the restlessness, the nervousness, the silent irritation of not quite feeling like yourself.

Recovery, in that sense, is not just about clearing the infection. It is about rebuilding energy, breath, and a sense of control over your own body again. This is where practices like yoga begin to matter. Not as a cure, but as something that supports the process in a steady and understated way.

Why recovery needs more than just medication

Medical treatment remains the foundation. That does not change. But recovery is rarely linear. On some days, the body feels cooperative. On others, fatigue takes over without warning. Stress adds another layer to this, quietly slowing things down.

As Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, founder of Akshar Yoga Kendra, explains, when the mind is under strain, the body ends up spending more energy managing that stress instead of healing.

It sounds simple, but it makes a difference. A calmer system heals better.

Where yoga fits into the picture

Yoga, in this context, is not about flexibility or performance. It is about regulation. Slow movements, controlled breathing, and stillness give the body a chance to reset. There is less strain and more awareness. Breathing becomes deeper and more deliberate. Over time, even that small shift can feel significant.

It meets the body where it is instead of forcing it to catch up.

Gentle practices that support recovery

Healing walk

This is not an exercise in the usual sense. It is slower and more mindful. The focus stays on posture and breath, helping rebuild stamina without pushing too far too soon.

Siddha walk (infinity walk)

Walking in a figure-eight pattern may sound unusual, but the rhythm has a calming effect. It brings attention back to breathing and movement, which helps ease anxiety.

Vajrasana (thunderbolt pose)

A simple seated posture that encourages steady breathing. It also helps the body settle, especially after meals, without demanding much effort.

Balasana (child’s pose)

One of those poses that feels instinctively comforting. It relaxes the back and shoulders, but more than that, it gives the mind a break.

Bhujangasana (cobra pose)

This gently opens up the chest. Over time, it can help improve breathing capacity, which is particularly useful during recovery.

Setu bandhasana (bridge pose)

A mild lift of the chest creates more space for the lungs. It also helps with circulation, which the body quietly benefits from.

There is a tendency to want to bounce back quickly. Recovery does not work like that. With tuberculosis, especially, pushing too hard can backfire. The idea is to move gently, stay consistent, and listen to the body rather than override it. Yoga works best when it is unforced. Combined with proper rest, nutrition, and medical care, it becomes part of a larger and more balanced recovery process.

Healing is rarely dramatic. Most of the time, it is gradual and quiet. What mind-body practices like yoga offer is not a quick fix, but a way to feel a little more in sync with your body again. A little steadier and a little more in control.

Also read: World Tuberculosis Day: Sudden weight loss without dieting? Doctors explain the TB warning link