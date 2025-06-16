Yoga for stress relief: 5 stretches you can do every day to reduce tension, strain There are different types of yoga asanas and each of them has its own benefits. There are some yoga asanas that can be beneficial to reduce stress and tension. Certain yoga poses and stretches help to release tension and strain from the body. Here are some stretches you can do to reduce stress.

Yoga asanas are known to be one of the best forms of physical activity. However, yoga doesn’t just mean asanas; there are different parts to it and asanas only comprise one part of it. The other parts of yoga are yama, niyama, pranayama, pratyahara, dharana, dhyana and samadhi. Asanas/ poses are known to be beneficial for your physical as well as mental health.

There are different types of yoga asanas and each of them has its own benefits. There are some yoga asanas that can be beneficial to reduce stress and tension. Certain yoga poses and stretches help to release tension and strain from the body. Here are some stretches you can do every day to reduce tension and stress.

Neck Stretch

Gently tilt your head to one side, bringing your ear toward your shoulder. Hold for 15–30 seconds, then switch sides. This helps to relieve built-up tension that happens from looking at screens, poor posture or clenching your jaw. It can help relax the neck and upper spine.

Shoulder Rolls

Lift your shoulders up toward your ears, then roll them backward in a circular motion. Repeat 10 times, then switch direction. This stretch helps release tightness that happens due to long hours of sitting. It can also improve circulation and opens up the chest area.

Child’s Pose

This pose is also known as Balasana. Kneel on the floor, sit back on your heels, and stretch your arms forward with your forehead touching the ground. This pose helps calm the nervous system, eases tension in the back and promotes deep breathing.

Cat-Cow Stretch

Start on your hands and knees. Inhale and arch your back (cow), then exhale and round your spine (cat). And then repeat slowly for 5–10 breaths. This movement reduces spinal tension, increases mobility, and helps synchronise breath with movement, thereby helping you achieve mental clairty.

Standing Forward Fold

Stand with feet hip-width apart, and then bend at the hips and let your arms hang toward the ground. Slightly bend your knees if needed. This inversion helps decompress the spine, relieve anxiety and helps 'reset' your nervous system, which also benefits your mind.

