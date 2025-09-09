Try these 5 yoga poses to reduce stomach pain, bloating and acidity Everyday stomach pain can be eased with simple yoga asanas. These 5 poses relieve bloating, acidity, and improve digestion naturally.

A lot of people tend to suffer from stomach pain every day. This can happen due to various reasons and can significantly impact you. To overcome this problem, you can perform some yoga asanas or poses as these can help you lower the pain.

Yoga is not just asanas; there are different parts to it, and asanas only comprise one part of it. Asanas or poses are known to be beneficial for your physical as well as mental health. It can also help relieve your stomach pain. Read on to know some yoga poses that help relieve everyday stomach pain.

Yoga poses to relieve stomach pain

1. Apanasana (Knees-to-Chest Pose)

Also known as the Knees-to-Chest Pose or the Wind-Relieving Pose, this pose helps to release trapped gas and reduce bloating. You gently pull the knees towards the chest, which helps to massage the abdominal organs, stimulate digestion, and ease discomfort that’s caused by indigestion or constipation.

2. Balasana (Child’s Pose)

Also known as the Child’s Pose, this asana helps to relieve tension in the abdomen and lower back. When you fold forward, it compresses the stomach, improves blood circulation to the digestive organs. This can be beneficial when your stomach pain is linked to stress or overeating.

3. Setu Bandhasana (Bridge Pose)

Also known as the Bridge Pose, this backbend helps to stretch the abdominal muscles while improving circulation in the digestive system. It also helps stimulate the thyroid gland and improves metabolism which can help relieve stomach heaviness and discomfort after meals.

4. Trikonasana (Triangle Pose)

Also known as the Triangle Pose, this is a side stretch that helps massage the abdominal organs and helps in digestion. It also helps reduce bloating and acidity by stimulating intestinal movements. This pose also engages the core and improves posture which again benefits the digestive system.

5. Supta Matsyendrasana (Supine Spinal Twist)

Also known as the Supine Spinal Twist, this is a gentle twist that is beneficial for stimulating digestion and easing stomach pain. This pose also helps massage the internal organs, releases tension in the abdominal muscles and helps detoxify the body by improving circulation in the digestive system.

