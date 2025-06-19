Yoga for Mental Clarity: Expert shares techniques for reducing stress and increasing focus An expert shares yoga techniques to enhance mental clarity, reduce stress, and boost focus. These practices can help calm the mind, improve concentration, and promote overall well-being.

New Delhi:

In our modern world of constant notifications, emotional exhaustion, and mental noise, it can seem like getting a moment of honest clarity is close to impossible. Mental clarity isn't so much about clarity of thought — it's about the ability to concentrate, sift through thoughts, and make choices without being clouded by anxiety or distraction. This is where yoga comes in — not as a physical practice but as a potent instrument of mental purification. For expectant mothers, in particular, such methods might be a soothing but potent way of coping with fear, hormonal transition, and emotional overload. For pregnant women, in general, such approaches may be a calming yet effective way of dealing with anxiety, hormonal adjustment, and emotional overwhelm.

Maybe one of the strongest methods that yoga preserves mental acuity is through pranayama — or controlled breathing. When you breathe consciously, you give your nervous system a direct message: slow down. The body exits alert mode and enters a place of calm and repair.

According to Dr Swathi Reddy (PT), Senior Consultant Physiotherapist and Certified Diet Counsellor, and MIAP, Motherhood Hospitals, Bengaluru, begin with a simple one like Nadi Shodhana or alternate nostril breathing. Sit comfortably, place your thumb over your right nostril, breathe in slowly from the left, place your finger over the left nostril and breathe out through the right. Then repeat the pattern. Within minutes, you’ll notice your thoughts start to settle. Your breathing becomes deeper. Your heart rate slows down. What you’re doing is gently balancing the two hemispheres of your brain — bringing emotional and logical thinking into alignment.

Another exercise that you can do is Bhramari, or humming bee breath. You take a slow, full breath, and as you let it out, you hum so that your lips buzz like that of a bee. That gentle hum massages the forehead and the jaw and calms the hyperactive thinking place way down in your head.

For pregnant women, soothing breathing methods such as Nadi Shodhana and Bhramari are especially beneficial. They not only tranquillise the nervous system but also stabilise mood swings, relax fatigue, and acclimatise the body-mind system for delivery. As pregnancy is a flood of body and mind changes, these centring practices function like an emotional anchor — straightforward, within reach, and profoundly rejuvenating.

Combine that easy pranayama with a brief daily meditation, and you instruct your mind in a new, more serene approach to encountering stress. You do not need an hour-long sit; just five to seven minutes of steady awareness or breath counting wipes the fog away. That little motion, noticing the drift and returning to your breath – is a mini push-up for your mind. Repeat it again and again, and it makes your mind stronger at concentrating and staying calm under stress.

If you add yoga — notably the inner aspects such as breathing and meditation — into the daily routine, you will notice a marked change within yourself. Your thoughts feel lighter. You react less and reflect more. Decisions become clearer. And above all, stress doesn't stick around — it flows through you. So don't just grit and grind harder if you're mentally confused or emotionally spent. Pause. Breathe. And begin again. The clarity you’re looking for isn’t out there — it’s inside you, and yoga simply helps you access it.

