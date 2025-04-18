Yoga for lungs: 7 yoga poses that can help to increase your lung capacity There are some yoga asanas that are beneficial for your lungs. Your lungs are one of the most important organs in the body. Here are some yoga poses that can help improve lung capacity.

New Delhi:

Yoga asanas are known to be one of the best forms of physical activity. However, yoga doesn’t just mean asanas; there are different parts to it and asanas only comprise one part of it. The other parts of yoga are yama, niyama, pranayama, pratyahara, dharana, dhyana and samadhi. Asanas/ poses are known to be beneficial for your physical as well as mental health.

There are different types of yoga asanas and each of them has its own benefits. There are some yoga asanas that are beneficial for your lungs. Your lungs are one of the most important organs in the body. They help to bring oxygen into the body and remove carbon dioxide from the body. Therefore, it is important to keep the lungs healthy. Here are some yoga poses that can help improve lung capacity.

Tadasana

Also known as the Mountain Pose, this pose helps to improve posture, opens up the chest and allows the lungs to expand completely. It also helps to draw your attention to your breath which is the first step to improving your breathing capacity.

Bhujangasana

Also known as Cobra Pose, this pose stretches the chest and lungs, thereby, helping clear the airways and improving respiratory function. It strengthens the diaphragm and increases lung elasticity.

Dhanurasana

Also known as the Bow Pose, this pose opens the chest and thorax, thereby, helping lung expansion. It also strengthens back muscles and improves posture, helping to improve breathing.

Ustrasana

Also known as Camel Pose, this pose is good for expanding the lungs and opening up the chest and rib cage. It increases oxygen intake and boosts lung flexibility.

Setu Bandhasana

Also known as the Bridge Pose, this backbend lifts the chest and strengthens the lungs. It stimulates the thyroid and lungs, improving oxygen flow and breath control.

Ardha Matsyendrasana

Also known as the Seated Spinal Twist, this pose helps release tension in the chest and improves the mobility of the ribs, helping in deeper breathing.

Anulom Vilom

Also known as Alternate Nostril Breathing, this pranayama technique improves lung function, enhances oxygen absorption, and calms the nervous system.

