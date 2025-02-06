Yoga for kids: 5 yoga poses that children should perform regularly

Follow us on Image Source : PEXELS Yoga poses that children should perform regularly

Yoga asanas are known to be one of the best forms of physical activity. However, yoga doesn’t just mean asanas; there are different parts to it and asanas only comprise one part of it. The other parts of yoga are yama, niyama, pranayama, pratyahara, dharana, dhyana and samadhi. Asanas are known to be beneficial for your physical as well as mental health.

Yoga asanas can also be practised by children as it can benefit their health immensely. It helps to build strength, flexibility and mindfulness. Here are some yoga poses that children should perform regularly.

Vriksasana

This is also known as the Tree Pose. It helps to improve balance, coordination and concentration. It also helps in mindfulness as children focus on staying calm and steady while performing this asana. This asana also helps to strengthen the legs and core muscles while improving body awareness.

Adho Mukha Svanasana

This is also known as the Downward-Facing Dog. It is a great full-body stretch that helps improve flexibility in the spine, legs and arms. It also strengthens the arms, shoulders and legs. Children often enjoy the playful aspect of "being a dog," which makes it fun and engaging for them.

Marjaryasana-Bitilasana

This is also known as the Cat-Cow Pose. It helps to increase spinal flexibility and awareness of posture. This pose also teaches children to move mindfully with their breath which builds in a sense of calm and relaxation. It is also good for warming up the body and improving mobility in the back and neck.

Baddha Konasana

This is also known as the Butterfly Pose. It stretches the hips, groin and inner thighs, helping to improve flexibility. The pose also help to improve focus and attention as children think themselves to be butterflies. It’s a fun and engaging way to release tension in the lower body.

Balasana

This is also known as the Child’s Pose. It is a relaxing yoga pose that helps to stretch the back and hips while calming the mind. This pose is also beneficial for developing body awareness and teaching kids the importance of relaxing.

