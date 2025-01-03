Yoga for immunity: These yoga asanas can help to strengthen your immune system

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Yoga asanas that can help strengthen your immune system

With North India witnessing cold wave conditions, it is important to take care of your health. People often tend to fall sick during winter because their immunity is low and they get infected with the virus and bacteria that's present in the atmosphere.

It is crucial that you strengthen your immune system as this can help prevent infections. Yoga is known to have several health benefits and it can also be a cure for certain health conditions. Yoga can also help to boost your immune system. Here are some yoga asanas that can help to strengthen your immune system.

Adho Mukha Svanasana

Image Source : FREEPIKAdho Mukha Svanasana

This pose is also known as the Downward Facing Dog Pose. It helps in blood flow and lymphatic drainage which help to boost the immune system's ability to fight infections. This pose can also help to improve circulation which helps in the removal of toxins from the body.

Balasana

Image Source : FREEPIKBalasana

This pose is also known as the Child's Pose. Chronic stress is known to impact the immune system. Balasana helps to reduce stress, thereby, improving your immune defences.

Virabhadrasana II

Image Source : FREEPIKVirabhadrasana II

This pose is also known as Warrior II. This asana helps to strengthen the legs and core which helps to boost your stamina and energy. This eventually benefits your immune system.

Viparita Karani

Image Source : FREEPIKViparita Karani

This pose is also known as Legs Up the Wall. It helps to reduce inflammation and induce relaxation. It also increases circulation which helps the immune system.

Bhujangasana

Image Source : FREEPIKBhujangasana

This pose is also known as Cobra Pose. It helps to open the chest and strengthen the lungs which eventually help in respiratory function. It is also known to help in blood circulation which helps to improve your immune system.

Setu Bandhasana

Image Source : FREEPIKSetu Bandhasana

This pose is also known as the Bridge Pose. It helps to strengthen the lower back, core and glutes. It also stimulates the thyroid gland which plays an important role in metabolism and immunity.

ALSO READ: Honey ginger tea to golden milk; here are some drinks for winter mornings