Yoga Day 2022: Facial Yoga can get rid of double chin and make lips fuller, know asanas and benefits

Facial Yoga has become popular in recent times due to its popularity on social media as it is known to give glowing skin. It involves massage, acupressure, exercises and relaxation to provide safe, anti-aging skin results. This technique is designed to soften and relax your face muscles to help alleviate tension, stress, and worry. This may also help you stop making the facial expressions associated with those feelings.

Facial Yoga benefits mental health

A skin-care routine provides stability in your day that benefits your mental health. Focusing on pampering your skin on a regular basis triggers a cascade of chemicals in your brain to boost your mood. Daily practice Facial Yoga for 20 minutes and you will see results in six weeks. Most people can practice face yoga, but if the individual have one of the following conditions on his or her face like an injury like an open wound or broken jaw, active acne, eczema and psoriasis consult with a medical professional beforehand and avoid massaging the affected area.

Yoga exercises for the face

Forehead - This exercise may help with horizontal wrinkles on the forehead (frown lines).

Yoga steps: Place your finger tips just above the eyebrows. Try to raise your eyebrows as high as possible while pressing gently downward with your fingertips to block the movement. Hold this position for 6 seconds. Repeat it 5 to 10 times.

Upper lip - This exercise may help with vertical wrinkles above the upper lip (i.e., lip lines or lipstick lines).

Yoga steps: Place your thumbs, tucked up and close together, under your upper lip. Push your lip forward with your thumbs while trying to push against your thumbs with your upper lip. Hold this position for 6 seconds. Repeat it 5 to 10 times.

Lips- This exercise may help your lips look fuller.

Yoga steps: Bring your lower lip forward to touch your upper lip (think sultry pout). Then turn both your upper and lower lips inward and press them together, like you are trying to hold something with your lips. Hold this position for 6 seconds. Repeat it 5 to 10 times.

Jawline- This exercise may help with a sagging jawline and double chin.

Yoga steps: Place your elbow on a table with your fist under your chin. Press upward with your fist while trying to open your jaw. Hold this position for 6 seconds. Repeat it 5 to 10 times.

Midface-This exercise may help with nasolabial folds (the lines that run from each side of the nose to the corners of your mouth also called laugh or smile lines).

Yoga steps: Open your mouth and purse your lips slightly. Put your index fingers against the corners of your mouth. Try to protrude your lips while pulling the corners of your mouth outward with your index fingers. Hold this position for 6 seconds. Repeat it 5 to 10 times.

Spokesperson: Sweta Kumari, Yoga Therapist, Divine Soul Yoga