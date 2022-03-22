World Water Day 2022: History, theme and significance of this occasion

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMATEURKNIPSER House by a lake: Image for representation

Water is essential for the survival of all the living species on this planet. Every year on March 22, World Water Day is observed to raise awareness about the significance of fresh water and the management of this natural resource. Even though water is available in plenty on Earth, only about 2.5 percent of it is fit for consumption. Rest all is saltwater, which cannot be consumed. Hence, it is our responsibility to conserve water for the future generations.

World Water Day 2022 Theme

This year, the theme of World Water Day is Groundwater: Making The Invisible Visible. It will be presented at the opening session of the 9th World Water Forum in Dakar, Senegal on 21st March 2022. The official website of World Water day says that groundwater is invisible, but its impact is visible everywhere. Out of sight, under our feet, groundwater is a hidden treasure that enriches our lives. Almost all of the liquid freshwater in the world is groundwater. As climate change gets worse, groundwater will become more and more critical. We need to work together to sustainably manage this precious resource.

World Water Day History

March 22 has been marked as World Water Day starting 1993. Since then, this day has been continually observed to increase community awareness about the importance of water conservation.

World Water Day Significance

World Water Day is promoted globally by UN agencies. It urges people to address critical water issues. According to the United Nations (UN) website, the main purpose of this day is to “support the achievement of sustainable development goal (SDG) 6: water and sanitation for all by 2030.”