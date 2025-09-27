World Tourism Day 2025: 10 underrated destinations waiting to be discovered World Tourism Day 2025: Here are 10 underrated destinations from around the world that exemplify the transformative spirit of World Tourism Day 2025 and are waiting to be discovered by mindful travelers. Each offers unique cultural, ecological, and authentic experiences.

World Tourism Day 2025, celebrated globally on September 27, highlights the transformative and responsible role of tourism in our world. This year’s theme, “Tourism and Sustainable Transformation,” urges travellers, communities, and industry leaders to pursue eco-conscious journeys that nurture cultural heritage, support local economies, and preserve the environment for future generations.

Official celebrations are hosted in Malaysia, bringing global attention to policies, innovations, and stories that make tourism a force for equitable growth and lasting positive impact. Through mindful travel and green investments, World Tourism Day inspires everyone to shape tourism into an agent of sustainable development, inclusion, and social progress.

1. Melaka, Malaysia

This UNESCO World Heritage site, rich in colonial history and multicultural architecture, is also the host city for World Tourism Day 2025 celebrations. Melaka fuses European, Chinese, and Malay cultures, offering immersive heritage walks and vibrant local cuisine.

2. Lalibela, Ethiopia

Known for its rock-hewn churches, Lalibela remains a sacred pilgrimage site and a showcase of Ethiopia’s ancient Christian heritage. Its unique architecture and tranquil setting make it a remarkable place for history enthusiasts and spiritual travelers.

3. Gjirokaster, Albania

Often referred to as the “City of Stone,” Gjirokastër features Ottoman-era houses and a dramatic hilltop castle. Its cobbled streets, local artisans, and vibrant traditions offer a glimpse into Albania’s rich past away from crowded tourist hubs.

4. Svalbard, Norway

Located between mainland Norway and the North Pole, Svalbard is a pristine Arctic wilderness. With dramatic glaciers, polar bears, and sustainable tourism efforts, it’s a destination for eco-conscious adventurers seeking pure nature and low-impact travel.

5. Raja Ampat Islands, Indonesia

This remote Indonesian archipelago boasts the highest marine biodiversity on Earth. Crystal-clear waters, coral reefs, and indigenous Papuan culture invite snorkelers and divers to support local conservation initiatives while experiencing sublime natural beauty.

6. Colchagua Valley, Chile

Colchagua’s rolling vineyards and boutique wineries offer an alternative to Chile’s famous wine routes. Visitors can savor world-class wines, learn from local producers, and discover traditional farming communities focused on sustainable agriculture.

7. Matera, Italy

Known for its ancient cave dwellings carved into limestone, Matera combines UNESCO recognition, stunning vistas, and authentic southern Italian hospitality. Its blend of history, art, and gastronomy makes it a hidden treasure for cultural exploration.

8. Bhutan’s Haa Valley

While Bhutan’s monasteries draw many, the remote Haa Valley provides deep immersion in Himalayan culture and ecology. Trekking, homestays, and village festivals enable travellers to participate in sustainable development and cultural preservation.

9. Djerdap National Park, Serbia

Overlooking the mighty Danube, Djerdap is home to scenic gorges, ancient Roman ruins, and rich biodiversity. Outdoor enthusiasts and history buffs can enjoy hiking, birdwatching, and supporting local eco-tourism projects.

10. Chiloé Island, Chile

This picturesque island off southern Chile is famed for its wooden churches, colorful stilt houses, and wild landscapes. Chiloé’s distinct traditions, mythology, and gastronomy offer a deep dive into South American culture, driven by community-led tourism.

Why discover these destinations?

Each of these places demonstrates how travel can foster sustainable transformation, supporting local economies, protecting natural heritage, and nurturing cultural identity. On World Tourism Day 2025, exploring such “underrated” spots empowers communities and enables travelers to make positive, lasting impacts through responsible tourism choices.