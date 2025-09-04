World Sexual Health Day 2025: Why does Indian Gen Z prefer dating apps over doctors for sex advice? While previous generations turned to doctors or elders for guidance on sexual health, Gen Z is choosing dating apps or online platforms for the same. Read on to know why.

New Delhi:

World Sexual Health Day is observed every year on September 4. The day aims to promote awareness and understanding of sexual health, a crucial aspect of overall well-being. Conversations around sexual health help break taboos and bust myths, which can help people make better choices. In today’s digital age, Gen Z is reshaping the way conversations around sex and relationships take place.

While previous generations turned to doctors or elders for guidance on sexual health, Gen Z is choosing dating apps or online platforms for the same. This highlights how they use technology at a time when there are cultural and social barriers around such topics. Read on to know why Gen Z prefers dating apps over doctors for sex advice.

Why is Gen Z choosing dating apps for advice on sexual health?

Accessibility and Convenience

Dating apps are available 24/7 at the tap of a screen. Young people don’t have to book appointments, travel or wait to meet a doctor. The ease of instant access makes these apps more appealing for any sex-related information.

Privacy

Sometimes, discussing sexual health openly can be intimidating. Dating apps give users the opportunity to ask questions or explore topics without revealing their identity. This makes people feel much safer compared to the fear of judgment from doctors or clinic staff.

Social Taboos

Sex is still a taboo subject in India, especially for unmarried youth. Doctors may unintentionally carry biases but on dating apps, conversations about intimacy are normalised. Hence, Gen Z finds it easier to engage.

Peer-to-Peer Advice

Dating apps create a community of people with similar experiences. For Gen Z, peer advice feels more relatable than professional consultation, as it comes from people who are still navigating the challenges of dating and relationships.

Judgment-Free Environment

Young people may worry about being judged by doctors for asking about contraception, casual sex or LGBTQ+ issues. On apps, discussions about these are less formal and more accepting, which can reduce the fear of stigma.

