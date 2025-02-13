World Radio Day 2025: Know date, theme, history, significance and interesting facts about radio

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL World Radio Day 2025: Date, theme, history and more

World Radio Day is a UNESCO International Day observed on February 13 each year since its inception in 2011. This day provides an opportunity to celebrate radio as a medium. It is an opportunity to stimulate worldwide cooperation among radio broadcasters, as well as major networks and local radio stations, to improve information access and freedom of expression.

World Radio Day has several goals, including raising awareness among the general public and the media about the importance of public service audio; encouraging decision-makers to promote free, independent, pluralistic radio; and strengthening networking and international cooperation between broadcasters.

According to the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), radio has reached the 100-year mark, making this a significant event to celebrate the medium's broad benefits and enduring strength.

World Radio Day 2025: Theme

This year's World Radio Day will centre on the theme "Radio and Climate Change" to assist radio stations in their journalistic coverage of this critical problem. The topic emphasises radio's role in disseminating critical information about climate change, amplifying voices advocating for environmental sustainability, and encouraging environmentally friendly practises.

World Radio Day 2025: History

Radio, which employs sound waves and signals to deliver messages across a specified bandwidth, has been used worldwide since the late nineteenth century. Radio arrived in India in the early twentieth century, but it took several years to become the most widely used form of mass media. World Radio Day was declared around the world to sustain its popularity and encourage everyone to utilise it.

World Radio Day, declared by UNESCO Member States in 2011 and accepted by the United Nations General Assembly as an International Day in 2012, was first marked on February 13. Since then, February 13 has been recognised as World Radio Day. This day highlights the medium's resilience in linking communities, fostering free expression, and serving as a lifeline amid disasters and calamities.

World Radio Day 2025: Significance

The primary goal of World Radio Day is to raise awareness about the importance of radio. Even though television and smartphones have taken over the world, radio continues to have a reputable place as a musical medium, a travel companion, and a platform for community voices through community radio.

Furthermore, radio serves as a credible source of information during emergencies. It is critical in tackling global issues such as climate change and serves as a platform for underrepresented perspectives. The day also fosters cross-cultural discussion and understanding via education and awareness, particularly in rural regions.

World Radio Day 2025: Interesting Facts

Guglielmo Marconi put out the first real radio transmission in 1895.

India's radio broadcasting history dates back to the early 1920s.

The Radio Club of Bombay conducted India's first radio broadcast in June 1923.

All India Radio (AIR) delivered its inaugural news bulletin on January 19, 1936.

India's first radio station is Akashvani. It was later changed to All India Radio's on-air name in 1957.

