World Ozone Day 2022: Quotes, Slogans, Significance, Theme and interesting facts

World Ozone Day 2022 or International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer is celebrated every year on September 16. The ozone is a protective layer in the earth's atmosphere that absorbs most of the ultraviolet radiation reaching the earth from the sun. It is at an altitude of about 10 km (6.2 miles) containing a high concentration of ozone. The day is observed to spread awareness about ways that are effective in protecting the ozone layer. In December 1994, the United Nations General Assembly designated September 16 International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer after in 1987, representatives from 24 countries met in Canada’s Montreal to discuss the alarming situation of depleting the Ozone layer.

World Ozone Day 2022: Theme

The theme of World Ozone Day 2022 is 'Global Cooperation to Protect Life on Earth'

World Ozone Day 2022: History and Significance

World Ozone Day was first observed in the year 1995. This day is celebrated to create awareness about the importance of the ozone layer. Sunlight makes life, but the ozone layer creates life as we know it today. When scientists working in the late 1970s discovered that humanity was making a hole in this protective shield, they voiced out their concerns. In 1985 the governments of the world adopted the Vienna Convention for the Protection of the Ozone Layer and took a decision to save the Ozone layer. Like the Montreal Protocol to the Convention, governments, scientists and industry worked together to cut 99 percent of all ozone-depleting substances.

World Ozone Day, held on 16 September, commemorates this achievement. It shows that decisions and actions taken together are the only way to resolve major global crises guided by science.

World Ozone Day 2022: Slogans and Quotes

Ozone is like a “MOTHER” of EARTH….who protect her child from harmful radiations. Our Mother. World Ozone Day Life depletes when Ozone Depletes… So to save life save Ozone. As umbrella protects us from rain, ozone protects the earth from the sun. Reduce depletion of ozone, otherwise you will be in the Redzone. Doesn’t let the future go up in smoke. SAVE THE OZONE. Save ozone, Save a life (God Bless you). World Ozone Day. You dont have to be a mayor to help protect the ozone layer. The only thing that stops the earth from getting fried is the ozone layer. Protect it and protect yourself. World Ozone Day Let’s take an oath to protect the ozone layer and save life on earth this World Ozone Day! Go green, go genius, stamp the carbon, stand tall, and stitch the ozone layer.

