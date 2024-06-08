Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE World Oceans Day 2024: Fun facts about oceans you probably didn’t know

Each year, World Oceans Day on June 8 brings attention to the vital role oceans play in sustaining life on Earth. This day celebrates the beauty, wealth, and promise of the ocean and its critical importance to life as we know it. As we mark World Oceans Day 2024, here are some fascinating facts about oceans that might surprise you.

Oceans cover most of our planet

Oceans cover more than 70% of the Earth's surface. They contain 97% of the planet’s water and are home to an incredible diversity of life. This vast expanse is divided into five main oceans: the Pacific, Atlantic, Indian, Southern, and Arctic Oceans.

Moon is more explored than Oceans:

We've all seen the iconic images of astronauts walking on the moon, but did you know that less than 5% of the ocean has actually been explored? That's right, the mysteries of the deep far outweigh what we've seen on the lunar surface!

World’s largest waterfall is actually underwater:

Hidden beneath the ocean’s surface, the world’s largest waterfall is found in the Denmark Strait between Greenland and Iceland. This underwater marvel boasts an impressive drop of over 11,500 feet and transports a colossal volume of water, dwarfing any terrestrial waterfalls in comparison.

We breathe thanks to Oceans:

Take a deep breath! The ocean is responsible for a whopping 70% of the oxygen we breathe. Tiny marine plants called phytoplankton are the superstars here, producing oxygen through photosynthesis.

Underwater sound travels faster than in air:

Sound travels about four times faster in water than in air. This property is crucial for marine animals like whales and dolphins, which rely on echolocation to navigate, hunt, and communicate in the ocean’s depths.

The Great Barrier Reef is the largest living structure:

The Great Barrier Reef, located off the coast of Australia, is the world's largest living structure. It stretches over 1,400 miles (2,300 kilometres) and can even be seen from space. This UNESCO World Heritage site is home to a myriad of marine species and is one of the most complex and diverse ecosystems on the planet.