World Music Day 2024: Know the benefits of listening to soothing music

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know the benefits of listening to soothing music.

June 21st marks the annual celebration of World Music Day, a day dedicated to honouring the universal language of music. This day has become a global phenomenon, with people all over the world coming together to celebrate the beauty and power of music. But amidst all the excitement and festivities, let us not forget the true essence of music, its ability to soothe our minds and heal our souls. On this World Music Day 2024, let's explore the 5 benefits of listening to soothing music.

Reduces stress and promotes relaxation

Several studies have shown that listening to soothing music can have a calming effect on our minds and bodies. It helps to slow down our heart rate, lower blood pressure and decrease levels of stress hormones. So, on World Music Day 2024, take some time out to listen to your favourite soothing tunes and let go of all your worries.

Improves sleep quality

Lack of sleep can hurt our physical and mental well-being. But did you know that listening to soothing music before bedtime can help improve sleep quality? It has been found that music helps to relax our mind and body, making it easier for us to fall asleep and get a deeper, more restorative rest. So, if you have trouble sleeping, make it a habit to listen to some calming music before bedtime.

Boosts mood and enhances emotional well-being

We all have those days when we feel down and low on energy. But listening to soothing music can help lift our mood and improve our emotional well-being. It has been found that music triggers the release of the "feel-good" hormone, dopamine, in our brains, leading to a sense of happiness and pleasure. So, on World Music Day 2024, turn up the volume and let the music lift your spirits.

Helps with pain management

Music has the power to distract us from physical discomfort and pain. It has been used as a form of therapy for pain management for centuries. Listening to soothing music can help reduce the intensity of pain signals sent to our brain, thus providing relief.

Enhances productivity and creativity

Listening to music can also have a positive impact on our productivity and creativity. Soothing music, in particular, can help us stay focused and concentrate on our tasks better. It helps to block out distractions and enables us to get into the flow state where we produce our best work.

ALSO READ: Do you often rewatch old TV shows? Discover how revisiting favourites is beneficial for health