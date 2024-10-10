World Mental Health Day 2024: Practice THESE 5 yoga asanas to reduce stress and stay away from depression

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Practice THESE 5 yoga asanas to reduce stress

World Mental Health Day is celebrated every year on October 10. The celebration of World Health Day started in the year 1992 on the initiative of the World Federation for Mental Health. Nowadays there is time for everything, but when it comes to health, time falls short. In this fast-paced life, we have put our health and ourselves far behind. This is not only affecting our health but also our minds. Be it office or home, every person loses his temper so quickly that it becomes difficult to understand. Anger, stress, anxiety, and frustration dominate people's minds. Due to increasing stress, the mind remains restless and one does not feel like doing any work. When the mind is not calm, sleep is affected and the entire system of your body is connected to sleep.

In such a situation, if you want to stay healthy and reduce stress, then definitely take some time for yourself. Do one physical activity of your choice every day. Be it walking, swimming, cycling, or yoga and meditation. This increases happy hormones in your body. The heart and mind remain calm. Here are 5 yoga asanas that will help you keep calm and stay stress-free:

Anulom-Vilom: If you are starting yoga, then the easiest thing for you is to do Anulom Vilom. People who do Anulom-Vilom daily have less risk of heart disease. Doing Anulom Vilom improves the respiratory system. It calms the mind. Do at least 3 sets of Anulom-Vilom daily. Bhramari Pranayama: To calm the mind, you should do Bhramari Pranayama daily. This keeps the mind calm and increases focus. By doing Bhramari, the symptoms of aging can be reduced. This increases the efficiency of the brain. You should do this yoga posture at least 5 times. Shavasana: If the mind is very disturbed and you are unable to sleep, then you must do Shavasana. It increases concentration and improves the oxygen level in the body. It helps in normalizing blood pressure and getting rid of headaches. Depression and stress are reduced. Diaphragmatic Breathing: Doing this yogasana helps in practicing breathing. This increases oxygen in the blood and strengthens immunity. This yogasana also helps in reducing stress hormones. You must do this 5 times. Setubandhasana: It is called bridge pose which helps in relieving stress. Doing this yogasana improves blood circulation in the brain. Depression and anxiety are reduced. If there is pain in the neck, then it gives relief. It helps in improving digestion and reducing belly fat.

