World Hindi Day: Don't confuse Vishwa Hindi Diwas with Hindi Day, know its history & significance

There are many who are confusing Vishwa Hindi Diwas with Hindi Diwas or Hindi Day

World Hindi Day: If you have been on the Internet today, you must have come across posts dedicated to World Hindi Day or Vishwa Hindi Diwas. However, there are many who are confusing it with Hindi Diwas or Hindi Day which is observed on September 14. Find out how the two are different and what is the significance of each of these days.

World Hindi Day

World Hindi Day (Vishwa Hindi Diwas) is celebrated every year on January 10. It is aimed to create awareness and promote the Hindi language across the world. On this day, the Embassies of India in foreign countries especially celebrate this day along with events and lectures being held in Hindi in government offices.

History of Vishwa Hindi Diwas

Some reports claim, the first World Hindi Conference was held in Nagpur on January 10, 1974 and since then, 'World Hindi Day' is observed on this date. Also, the first World Hindi Conference was inaugurated by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the year 1975 hence making it an important day. The first World Hindi Day was celebrated in 2006 by former Prime Minister of India Manmohan Singh. He had then announced that 10 January will be celebrated as World Hindi Day every year.

What is Hindi Diwas? How is Hindi Day different from Vishwa Hindi Diwas?

Hindi Diwas or Hindi Day is celebrated on 14 September every year. It was this day in the year 1949 when the Constituent Assembly decided that Hindi would be the official language of the Central Government. The official language of India is designated as Hindi in Devanagari script in Article 343 of the Indian Constitution. It started being observed as Hindi Day after stalwarts like Beohar Rajendra Simha, Hazari Prasad Dwivedi, Kaka Kalelkar, Maithili Sharan Gupt and Seth Govind Das lobbied hard for the cause.

