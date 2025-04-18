World Heritage Day 2025: 7 must-visit UNESCO World Heritage sites in India World Heritage Day aims to raise awareness about the importance of preserving cultural and natural heritage across the globe. The UNESCO World Heritage List includes more than 1200 properties, 43 of which are in India. Here are some must-visit UNESCO World Heritage sites in India.

New Delhi:

World Heritage Day is celebrated every year on April 18. The day aims to raise awareness about the importance of preserving cultural and natural heritage across the globe. Also known as the International Day for Monuments and Sites, the day was established by the International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS) in 1982 and later approved by UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization).

The UNESCO World Heritage List includes more than 1200 properties across the world, which includes 'cultural and natural heritage sites' that have 'outstanding universal value'.

In India, 43 properties are considered to be UNESCO World Heritage sites. The state of Maharashtra has 5 World Heritage Sites, which is the highest in any Indian state, followed by Gujarat (4), Rajasthan (4), Karnataka (3), Uttar Pradesh (3) and Madhya Pradesh (3). These World Heritage sites should be visited to understand its importance and see its grandeur. Of the 43, here are some must-visit UNESCO World Heritage sites in India.

Taj Mahal, Agra (Uttar Pradesh)

This is one of the most iconic monuments in the world. It is a white marble mausoleum built by Emperor Shah Jahan in memory of his wife Mumtaz Mahal. Taj Mahal stands as a symbol of love and also showcases the Mughal architecture.

Qutub Minar and its Monuments, Delhi

This is a 73-meter-high minaret built in the early 13th century. Surrounded by historical structures like the Quwwat-ul-Islam Mosque and the Iron Pillar, this site showcases Indo-Islamic architecture and Delhi's rich history.

Khajuraho Group of Monuments (Madhya Pradesh)

Built between the 9th and 11th centuries, they are masterpieces of Indian temple architecture. These are a group of Hindu and Jain temples which are famous for their stunning sculptures that celebrate love, life, and spirituality.

Red Fort Complex, Delhi

This stands as a symbol of India's independence struggle. The Red Fort was the main residence of Mughal emperors, and its massive red sandstone walls, palaces and halls showcase a blend of Persian, Timurid and Indian architectural styles.

Sun Temple, Konark (Odisha)

The 13th-century Sun Temple is shaped like a colossal chariot dedicated to the Sun God, Surya. It’s known for its intricate stone carvings and engineering marvels, which symbolise India’s ancient architectural brilliance.

Elephanta Caves (Maharashtra)

These caves are some of the earliest Buddhist architectures. They are known for their sculptures and murals. Ajanta Caves date from the 2nd and 1st centuries B.C. The paintings and sculptures of Ajanta are masterpieces of Buddhist religious art. On the other hand, Ellora Caves have 34 monasteries and temples themed around Buddhism, Hinduism and Jainism.

Chola Temples (Tamil Nadu)

These temples were built by the kings of the Chola Empire and they stretched all over South India. The World Heritage site includes three temples; the Brihadisvara Temple at Thanjavur, the Brihadisvara Temple at Gangaikondacholisvaram and the Airavatesvara Temple at Darasuram. These temples stand as a testament to the achievements of the Chola dynasty.

ALSO READ: 5 simple yoga asanas to practice daily in the morning to get rid of fatty liver