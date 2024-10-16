World Food Day 2024: Know why eating packaged food is detrimental to your health

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know why eating packaged food is detrimental to your health.

World Food Day is observed every year on October 16. This year, on World Food Day, let's discuss about the detrimental effect of packaged food on our health. Packaged food is an umbrella term for food items that have undergone various processing stages like dehydration and freezing, that have caused the natural state to be altered. For instance, despite being made from potatoes, potato chips are a processed food item sold in packets and no longer resemble the original vegetable in its final form. Packaged foods and preserved food items have harmful food additives like emulsifiers, sweeteners, preservatives, and colouring agents, and are high in bad fat & cholesterol, Monosodium Glutamate (MSG) and salt. All these make them a health hazard when consumed regularly and in excess.

What are the bad effects of packaged food on our health?

Packaged food has become the go-to choice for consumers now. They are easily available and moderately priced, which gives them an edge over home-cooked items. Research has found that the high content of salt, sugar, MSG and other additives triggers the brain’s pleasure centre which sends signals to the body to keep consuming more & induces strong cravings. They are wrapped in eye-catching colourful packaging which often makes misleading claims of being healthy. A common marketing tactic many packaged food manufacturers use is prominently displaying one constituent ingredient (often it is the healthiest of all the ingredients in the product) on the front of the packet in big bold letters. This creates a false impression in the consumer’s mind that what they are reaching for is healthy, while the actual ingredient list, often found on the back of the package in small print, reveals a different story.

When we spoke to Dr Anil Bhoraskar, Senior Diabetologist, S.L Raheja Hospital, Mahim & Secretary, Diabetic Association of India (Scientific Section), he said that the human body needs fat in different proportions as it is vital for its proper functioning. Their requirement also keeps on changing from time to time and with age. An infant needs a very high amount of EPA (Eicosatetraenoic Acid) and DHA (Docosahexaenoic Acid), long-chain Omega-3 Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids (O-3s), for the development of the brain and immune system; while adult needs it in moderate amounts. However, these are good fats, and they are found in seafood, and plants like algae & seaweed, you won’t find these in processed food that comes out of a packet.

Besides this, the oil used in making packet food is usually low-quality vegetable oil which has been reused for frying subsequent batches of food that soaks up the trans-fat from the oil. Excessive consumption can lead to increased levels of unhealthy Low-Density Lipoprotein Cholesterol (LDL) and decreased levels of beneficial High-Density Lipoprotein Cholesterol (HDL), which may elevate levels of artery-clogging Lipoproteins & Triglycerides in the blood, and can also cause Insulin Resistance.

A general lack of awareness around the ill effects has made it harder to hold companies accountable. Since the target group for most of these items is the younger generation, there is an urgent need for the introduction of syllabi on nutrition in primary schools. States which have implemented this have seen a growth in awareness levels in their young population. In this modern busy life, most people do not get the time to prepare healthy snacks for consuming on the go, hence mindful consumption is very important. Instead of buying a packet of chips or cookies, one must opt for healthy snacks like Pistachios, nuts, Cashews and seasonal fruits. It is important to remember that for a healthy tomorrow, we have to make wise choices starting today.