World Food Day 2024: Five common myths about plant-based meats you must know

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Five common myths about plant-based meats you must know.

Plant-based meats have been around for a while, but they have just started catching the fancy of the Indian populace. Information about plant-based meat, though, is still a bit hard to come by. Plant-based products are far easier to digest and absorb, have better nutritional value, enhanced taste & texture, and they definitely have no negative impact on the environment. However, a lot of disinformation is circulating regarding plant-based meat, which further leads to myths and misconceptions. On World Food Day 2024, let us bust 5 common myths related to plant-based meats.

Myth # 1: All plant-based meat is ultra-processed

This is a commonly held perception. What most people know as Plant-based meats are burgers and nuggets.

Unnatural ingredients: The basic ingredient that goes into most of the popular products is Soya, which as we know is a bean from plants. Sometimes Pea is used which is also a plant.

Unnatural processes: Yes, some manufacturers do use high temperatures (close to 180 degrees) and pressure however there are new methods available where products can be made at 125 degrees temperature which is similar to kitchen pressure cookers.

Unnatural ingredients: One can use fermentation-based flavours to mimic chicken or meat flavours which are natural or naturally identical i.e. having the same molecule as a natural flavour.

So in a nutshell, while some manufacturers may still use a high level of processing these foods can also be made in a wholesome and natural manner.

Myth # 2: Plant-based meats are expensive

There used to be a time when plant-based meats were double the price of the meat alternatives. This was partly due to the low volume of production, high cost of ingredients and processes, high margins sought by all the intermediaries and high cost of marketing. One driver was also the low cost of ultra-processed meats like meat sausages and meat nuggets that may use low-quality and low-cost meat.

However, due to significant work done in product development by all leading plant-based meat companies in the world, this gap has almost closed.

Myth # 3: Plant-based meats are a Western fad

When we spoke to Dr Navneet Deora, PhD in Food Technology, he said while the name Plant-based meat came from the West, in India we have had our meat substitutes for donkeys for years. Soya Chaap in the North, or Jackfruit in the West and South the lentil cakes Dhokar Dalna in Bengal or even the chewy Dudhi Muthiya in Gujarat, they all create a mouthfeel similar to. India probably has the widest range of meat substitutes found anywhere in the world. We just didn’t call them plant-based meat!

The Soya bari or Soya granules used all over India right since the 60s have been used as a high-protein meat alternative by all sections of society and in all regions!

Myth #4 Plant-based meats do not have adequate protein

This is another myth worth busting. While it is true that most animal meats are complete proteins while most plant-based foods are incomplete proteins, Soya is one of the few exceptions and contains all nine essential amino acids.

100 gms of heat and eat plant-based “chicken” tikka contains 22 gms of protein, which is similar to the protein content in Chicken. Plant-based alternatives can thus match their meat alternatives not just in quality, but even in quantity of protein.

Myth # 5 Having “too much” soya can cause problems

One of the rumoured issues was related to soya causing hormonal issues as many countries had started using GMO i.e., genetically modified Soya.

First of all, studies have thoroughly debunked this. Secondly in India, all Soya is used for either plant-based meats or even non-GMO soya so this concern shouldn’t even arise.

Of course, consuming anything without moderation can be harmful, however, soybeans have been consumed as a food staple and as a condiment in East Asian societies for probably as long as matter ( pea) has been consumed in India.

What’s more, as mentioned above, Indians have been consuming Soya granules/bari right since the 60s so it is neither new nor untested for Indians.

ALSO READ: World Food Day 2024: Know why eating packaged food is detrimental to your health