World Emoji Day 2025: Top three most loved emojis that speak louder than words As we celebrate World Emoji Day 2025, let's take a moment to appreciate the top three most loved emojis. These emojis have transcended their original meanings and have become symbols of emotions, love, and inspiration.

New Delhi:

It's hard to believe that the first World Emoji Day was observed twelve years ago. It is difficult to envision a world without emojis, which have become an essential component of our digital communication. These tiny, colourful symbols can express ideas, feelings, and thoughts in a way that words can't always. Let's examine the top three most popular emojis that are more expressive than words as we commemorate this year's World Emoji Day.

Shigetaka Kurita, a Japanese designer, created the first emoji in 1999. Since then, it has grown so popular that about 10 billion are sent daily!

According to the BBC report, the Unicode Consortium, which determines whether new emoji characters should be released, must approve each one.

It might occasionally be difficult to decide which of the 3,521 emojis to use, but these are the top three most often used ones, as determined by emoji experts Emojipedia.

The Red Heart Emoji

The traditional red heart comes in first. What a lovely one to send, demonstrating your affection for someone or something! Emojipedia claims that it is the "most beloved of all emojis, old or new" and the most popular emoji ever.

The Crying Face Emoji

The second most common emoji at the moment, according to Emojipedia, is the loud crying face. The most obvious thing it's used for is when you're upset, but it's often used as a way of showing crying with laughter, too. What's the last thing you found so funny you cried this hard?

The Fire Emoji

The fire emoji comes in at number three. If anything is described as "flames," it's nice; thus, if you enjoy your friend's attire or a new hot song you're into, you might be sending this.

Emojis have become an integral part of our digital communication, and they continue to evolve with each passing year.