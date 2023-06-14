World Elder Abuse Awareness Day 2023: Date, history, significance and all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE World Elder Abuse Awareness Day 2023

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day 2023: Every year on June 15, people around the world commemorate this day. Furthermore, elder abuse is a widespread problem, and despite all of the information, it is impossible to fathom somebody purposely injuring a senior. Furthermore, certain types of elder abuse are designed to financially exploit the victim. It can be hard to imagine that anyone would deliberately want to harm an elderly person, but unfortunately, elder abuse is a widespread problem.

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day is an occasion for raising awareness and educating the public about the prevalence, indicators, and repercussions of elder abuse. It urges communities to help and assist older people who have been abused, neglected, or mistreated. It also provides an opportunity to campaign for policy changes and legislation to defend older people's rights and well-being.

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day: History

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, or WEAAD, is an annual initiative launched on June 15, 2006, by the International Network for the Prevention of Elder Abuse and the World Health Organization. In its 66/127 resolution, the United Nations General Assembly designated that date as World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, a day in which the entire world voices its opposition to any form of abuse of the older generation.

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day: Significance

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day serves as a platform to encourage individuals, organizations and communities to take action against elder abuse. It aims to raise awareness by highlighting the issue of elder abuse where the day helps to educate the public about its prevalence, signs and consequences. It emphasises the importance of preventing elder abuse through education, advocacy, and supportive interventions. The day encourages communities to provide support and assistance to older adults who have experienced abuse, neglect, or mistreatment.

Various organizations, governments and community groups around the world organise events and activities on this day. These may include conferences, seminars, workshops, awareness campaigns and outreach programs to engage the public, professionals and policymakers in addressing elder abuse. It is important to remember that elder abuse is a serious issue that requires ongoing attention beyond this specific day.

