World Contraception Day 2023: Know the benefits and types of contraceptive tools to prevent pregnancy

Today marks World Contraception Day 2023, and it’s an important reminder to us all to understand the benefits and types of contraceptive tools available to us.

Contraception is an important part of reproductive health, not just about preventing pregnancy but protecting against sexually transmitted infections. It’s a very personal decision, and yet one that affects so many of us. Therefore, we must be informed and aware of the options available to us.

So let’s take a look at the benefits of contraception and the different types of contraception that are available.

The Benefits

There are many benefits to using contraception. It allows us to plan when we want to have children or not to have them at all. This has been a powerful tool for women, as it has allowed them to have more control over their bodies and sexual health.

Contraception can also help protect against sexually transmitted infections (STIs). Almost half of all STIs are estimated to be preventable if we use contraception correctly. In addition, using contraception can also reduce the risk of unplanned pregnancies, which can be emotionally and financially draining.

Types of Contraception

When it comes to contraception, there are a variety of types available with different levels of effectiveness and suitability for different people.

The most common type of contraception is the ‘combined pill’ which contains two hormones (progestogen and oestrogen) and prevents ovulation when taken correctly. This form of contraception needs to be taken daily.

Another popular option is the ‘mini pill’ which contains only one hormone (progestogen). This pill needs to be taken at the same time every day, otherwise, it won’t be as effective at preventing ovulation.

For those who don’t like taking pills every day, there are other options such as the contraceptive injection or implant. These methods are injected into the arm or inserted under the skin and release hormones for several months at a time. Both of these are very effective forms of contraception with effectiveness rates of over 99%.

For those who want long-term protection but don’t want to use hormones, there are also non-hormonal methods such as condoms or diaphragms. Condoms have the added benefit of protecting against STIs in addition to preventing pregnancy.

Conclusion:

It is important that we understand our options regarding contraception, so we can make an informed decision that suits our lifestyle and needs. World Contraception Day is a great opportunity to remind us all of this and encourage open conversations around the issue. So make sure you talk to your doctor about your contraception options today!

