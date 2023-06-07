World Brain Tumour Day 2023: Date, history, significance and other details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE World Brain Tumour Day 2023

Every year on June 8, people around the world mark World Brain Tumour Day to increase awareness about brain tumours. The fourth most serious and prevalent disease in the world, brain cancer is projected to overtake skin cancer as the second most prevalent cancer by 2030. World Brain Tumour Day is a step in the right direction towards finding a cure for this illness. The German Brain Tumour Association came up with the idea for this day in 2000.

World Brain Tumor Day 2023 Theme

Every year a new World Brain Tumor Day 2023 theme is announced by the German Brain Tumor Association. The theme revolves around sharing information about brain tumors and ways to deal with them medically, physically, and emotionally. The World Brain Tumor Day 2023 theme is yet to be announced.

World Brain Tumor Day History

The German Brain Tumor Association was the first to propose World Brain Tumour Day. The Deutsche HirttenTumorhilfe (German Brain Tumour Association) established this day as the International Day of Remembrance for those who have lost their lives to brain tumors in the year 2000.

World Brain Tumor Day Significance

In order to increase public knowledge of brain tumours, their forms, symptoms, and treatments, we observe World Brain Tumour Day. The most typical form of cancer in the globe is a brain tumour. Additionally, it is among the most dangerous kinds of cancer. It is crucial to spread awareness of it on World Brain Tumor Day.

What is Brain Tumor

A brain tumor can be simply defined as a massive growth of abnormal cells in the brain. There are different types of brain tumors, some of which are benign or non-cancerous, while others are malignant or cancerous. World Brain Tumor Day raises awareness about this disease as well as its symptoms and treatment.

Why Should We Celebrate World Brain Tumor Day?

World Brain Tumor Day is an important annual event that is observed in several countries around the world. Here are some reasons why it is important to celebrate this day.

As per statistics by the International Association of Cancer Registries (IARC), more than 28,000 cases of brain Tumors are reported every year in India.

Out of these, 24,000 succumb to this deadly disease.

Hence, World Brain Tumor Day is important to create awareness of this disease, to spread awareness, and educate people about it.

Also Read: World Food Safety Day 2023: Date, history, significance and other details

Also Read: World Poha Day: Quirky poha recipes that will bowl you over

Read More Lifestyle News