World Animal Day 2022: History, significance of the occasion and how to celebrate it

World Animal Day 2022: Animals are god's gift to the world. Before human beings came into existence, animals ruled over the planet. After years of evolution, the man may have become the more dominant species but majestic animals continue to amaze us. The lives of animals are profoundly affected by the actions of individuals, businesses, and nations. It is therefore essential that we protect them and live in harmony with them. Let's find out what World Animal Day stands for and how we can participate in the protection and conservation of the species.

World Animal Day 2022: Know the Mission

To raise the status of animals in order to improve welfare standards around the globe. Building the celebration of World Animal Day unites the animal welfare movement, mobilising it into a global force to make the world a better place for all animals. Through increased awareness and education we can create a world where animals are always recognised as sentient beings and full regard is always paid to their welfare.

World Animal Day 2022: Know the history

The idea of World Animal Day was originated by Heinrich Zimmermann, a writer and publisher of the magazine Mensch und Hund/Man and Dog who was born in Warsaw, Poland but moved to Berlin, Germany. He organized the first World Animal Day celebration on 24 March 1925 in Berlin, and moved it to 4 October for the first time in 1929. Initially, he found a following only in Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Czechoslovakia. Every year Zimmermann worked tirelessly on the promotion of World Animal Day. Finally, in May 1931 at a congress of the world’s animal protection organizations in Florence Italy, his proposal to make 4 October World Animal Day universal was unanimously accepted.

World Animal Day: Know the significance

Throughout history, social movements (mass actions) like World Animal Day, have always been a major vehicle for ordinary people’s participation in politics, and key in fighting for social justice and reform. World Animal Day embraces all animals and the unique concerns of each, in every country, and makes animals front-page news.

How to celebrate World Animal Day?

In many countries, World Animal Day is celebrated by various government departments. At the individual and community level, people can spread awareness regarding animals by organising educational events. Moreover, shelter open days and pet adoption events can also be organised so that neglected animals are taken care of. You can also donate towards animal welfare at a shelter or a vet's clinic.

