World Allergy Week 2025: Busting common allergy myths, here's what you need to know

World Allergy Week is observed every year from June 20 to July 5. It is hosted by the World Allergy Organization (WAO) to raise awareness about allergies and their impact. One suffers an allergic reaction when their immune system overreacts to foreign substances. While most allergic reactions are harmless, some of them can be life-threatening which can lead to swelling of the airways and low blood pressure.

There are some allergic reactions that are dangerous, however, not all of them have such major consequences. A lot of times, it is just the myths that tend to cause panic and distress among people. Here are some common allergy myths busted.

Myth: Allergies are only seasonal.

Truth: While pollen allergies peak in certain seasons, there are many allergies, like those to dust mites, mold, pet dander or food, which can occur all year-round. People with perennial allergies may have symptoms even in winter.

Myth: You can outgrow all allergies.

Truth: While some children do outgrow allergies like milk or egg, others; especially peanut, tree nut or shellfish allergies, often persist into adulthood. Adults can also develop new allergies later in life.

Myth: A mild allergic reaction means it won’t get worse.

Truth: Allergic reactions can vary unpredictably. A person who had only mild symptoms before could experience a severe or even life-threatening reaction (anaphylaxis) the next time they’re exposed to the allergen.

Myth: Antihistamines can cure allergies.

Truth: Antihistamines can help manage symptoms but they don't sure allergies. Long-term solutions like allergen avoidance or immunotherapy may provide better control in some cases.

Myth: Food intolerance and food allergy are the same.

Truth: Food intolerances (like lactose intolerance) affect digestion and are not life-threatening. Food allergies involve the immune system and can cause hives, swelling, breathing trouble, or anaphylaxis.

