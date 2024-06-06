Wondering how to increase your children's height? Here are some amazing tips that you must explore

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Tips to increase height of children.

Parents these days are quite concerned about the height of their children. Although height depends on genes to a great extent; however, with the right diet and activities, height can be increased a little. Include protein-rich foods in the diet of children. Feed fruits and green fresh vegetables to children. Make children do physical activities as it will affect their height in a good way. If you are also concerned about the height of your child, then take special care of these things. With the tips we are giving you, the height of children can be increased to a great extent.

What to do to increase the height of children?

Hang- To increase the height of children, make them do hanging exercises for a while every day. This will make the spine flexible and also increase the height. Children can be made to hang out in a park or any place at home.

Jump rope- Teach your growing children to jump rope. This will strengthen their bones and also increase their height. Jumping rope will make the body fit and strong.

Adequate sleep- Good sleep is most important for getting a healthy body. This helps in the overall growth of children's bodies. Children should sleep for 8-10 hours in their teenage. This keeps the hormones balanced and increases height.

Yogasana- Make children do yagasana daily. This will keep the body healthy and will also increase height. Make children do yoga exercises like Tadasana, Paschimottanasana, and Bhujangasana. Doing these increases height.

Healthy food- It is important to give a healthy diet to children. Feed them fruits and vegetables since childhood. Give them protein-rich foods. Feed calcium-rich foods to children. This will provide the body with the necessary nutrients and ensure good growth.

