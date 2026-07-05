'An 800-calorie diet broke my body': Woman reveals why she regained 50 kg after losing 35 kg

New Delhi:

There have been many instances where people lose weight through miraculous changes; however, there isn’t much information on what takes place following their “before and after” images. Even though extreme dieting and exercise might provide immediate benefits, sustaining them is another matter altogether.

Content creator Kaajal is now using her own experience to caution others against extreme weight-loss methods. In a candid Instagram video, she revealed that although she once lost 35 kg, the restrictive habits she followed eventually led her to regain 50 kg over the next decade.

She lost 35 kg through extreme measures

Recalling the beginning of her fitness journey, Kaajal said she was completely focused on reaching her target weight.

"I lost 35 kilos and gained 50 back. Ten years ago, all I could think about was reaching 70 kilos. At that point, I weighed around 110 to 112 kilos," she shared. To accomplish her objective, she maintained an intensely strict schedule.

As stated by Kaajal, she was eating no more than 800 to 1,000 calories a day, spending almost two hours a day exercising, and sleeping only five hours every night.

Although the schedule helped her lose weight, now she feels that it caused her great harm both physically and psychologically.

"Of course, I did lose the weight. But it also broke my body, and it mentally broke me to the point where I couldn't even think about weight loss anymore," she said.

'I gained 50 kilos back'

Kaajal explained that after months of following such an extreme routine, she became completely exhausted. Eventually, she lost all motivation to continue pursuing weight loss. "Because I had done everything to the extreme, I went to the other end of the spectrum where even the thought of weight loss irritated me," she said.

Over the next 10 years, she gradually regained all the weight she had lost and even more. "What happened over the last 10 years is that I gained all of that weight again, and I gained 50 kilos back," she added.

Her message for anyone trying to lose weight

Ending her video, Kaajal encouraged people to avoid shortcuts and focus on habits they can realistically maintain for years. "If you're starting your weight-loss journey, I just want to remind you that you don't need to go to extremes. Please start slowly and build sustainable habits," she said.

Her tale has attracted the attention of many individuals on the internet, and this has generated some discussions concerning the significance of healthy eating and sufficient rest.

Weight reduction experts often advise moderately losing weight through healthy eating, exercise, and healthy living habits instead of strict dieting, which is hard to sustain.

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