Overthinking after midnight? Psychotherapist explains why the brain struggles to switch off

New Delhi:

Many people notice that their minds become louder at night. Thoughts feel heavier, worries appear more intense and even small concerns suddenly seem overwhelming after midnight. Mental health experts say this pattern is becoming increasingly common, especially in a world where the brain rarely gets a real opportunity to pause.

Dr Chandni Tugnait, MD (A.M), Psychotherapist, Life Alchemist, Coach & Healer, Founder and Director of Gateway of Healing, explained that nighttime anxiety is often not created by the night itself. Instead, it is usually the emotional and cognitive accumulation of an overstimulated day filled with stress, digital overload and constant mental engagement.

Why tiredness and mental rest are not the same thing

“Most people assume that tiredness and rest are the same thing, but they are not. A body can be exhausted, and a mind can still be running at full speed,” said Dr Tugnait. Throughout the day, the brain continuously processes notifications, conversations, work pressure, social media exposure and emotional stress. Yet very few people actually pause long enough for the mind to reset properly.

The brain often never gets a proper break

Experts say modern routines leave little space for genuine mental recovery. People move rapidly from one task to another, often ending the day by scrolling through phones instead of truly disconnecting. “The brain needs natural breaks to process and reset, and the modern day rarely provides them,” Dr Tugnait explained.

As a result, nighttime becomes the first quiet moment where unresolved thoughts finally surface. This is why many individuals suddenly feel anxious, emotionally overwhelmed or mentally restless once the lights are off and distractions disappear.

The nervous system may still be stuck in alert mode

Mental health experts also explain that continuous stress keeps the nervous system in a mild but prolonged state of alertness. Even low-level stress throughout the day can prevent the body from fully relaxing at night. “A day full of stress, even low-level stress, keeps the body in a mild state of alertness for hours afterwards,” Dr Tugnait noted.

This lingering state of stimulation may appear as racing thoughts, physical restlessness or an unexplained feeling that something is wrong despite no immediate danger. Over time, overstimulation can train the brain to treat ordinary discomfort as urgency. “When overstimulation becomes the daily norm, the nervous system gradually loses its ability to distinguish between genuine threat and ordinary discomfort. Everything starts to feel slightly urgent,” she added.

Why small moments of stillness matter

Experts say improving nighttime anxiety is not only about bedtime routines. Instead, mental calmness depends heavily on whether the day included moments of genuine pause and emotional stillness. “Building even small moments of genuine rest into the day, not screen time, not productivity, but actual mental stillness changes what the night feels like considerably more than any bedtime routine alone,” Dr Tugnait explained.

The document stresses that small habits such as taking walks without screens, spending quiet time away from devices or creating short moments of intentional rest can significantly change how the mind feels at night.

Because ultimately, nighttime anxiety often reflects something deeper,not what happened at night, but what the mind never had space to process during the day.

Also read: What is micro-anxiety? The silent digital stress quietly affecting modern life