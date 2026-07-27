Feeling guilty for taking a break? Experts explain why rest is essential

New Delhi:

There is a peculiar pressure in today's fast-paced world where people are expected to be doing something all the time. If you're not replying to emails, completing a task or crossing another item off your to-do list, it can almost feel like you've wasted your time. There is a strange pressure in today's fast-paced world always to be doing something. If you're not answering emails, finishing a project or ticking off another item on your to-do list, it can feel like you're wasting time. Many people wear their busy schedules as a badge of honour, believing that constant productivity is the only measure of success.

But experts say this mindset comes at a cost. Constantly pushing yourself without taking breaks can leave you mentally drained, emotionally exhausted and physically worn out. Rest isn't a sign of weakness or laziness. Instead, it is one of the most important habits for maintaining good mental health, improving focus and sustaining long-term productivity. Learning to slow down without guilt could be the reset your mind and body have been asking for.

Rest helps you return with clarity

According to Nasir Shaikh, NLP practitioner, life coach and founder of Ahmad Luxury & Co, there was a time when he believed slowing down meant falling behind. Over time, he realised that being constantly busy did not always translate into meaningful progress.

He explains that rest allows people to return with a clearer mind. While an exhausted person may struggle to make thoughtful decisions, a well-rested mind can recognise opportunities, respond calmly and focus on what truly matters. Rest is not about avoiding responsibility. It is about preparing yourself to handle it better.

Rest looks different for everyone

When people think of rest, they often imagine sleeping for long hours. However, rest can take many forms. It could mean taking a quiet walk, spending quality time with family, enjoying a slow cup of tea, praying, reflecting, sitting in silence or simply allowing yourself to do nothing for a while without feeling guilty. These small pauses help recharge both the mind and body, making everyday challenges easier to manage.

Why slowing down feels so difficult

Life coach Sidhharrth S Kumaar believes many people associate their self-worth with how productive they are. As a result, they often feel guilty whenever they are not working. He says the first step is recognising that this guilt is learned behaviour rather than proof that resting is wrong. Instead of asking yourself whether you've earned a break, ask what your body and mind genuinely need in that moment. Rest is a basic necessity, not a luxury that must be deserved.

Simple ways to slow down without guilt

You don't need a week-long holiday to feel rested. Experts suggest starting with small, intentional habits that can easily fit into your daily routine.

Spend 10 quiet minutes without distractions.

Take a short walk outdoors.

Eat one meal without looking at your phone.

Turn off work notifications in the evening.

Sleep for the recommended number of hours.

Listen to your body when it asks for rest instead of pushing through exhaustion.

Rest is part of success, not the opposite of it

Modern culture often celebrates hustle, but true success is difficult to sustain without recovery. Rest helps regulate emotions, restore energy, improve creativity and prevent burnout. It allows you to return to work with better focus and a healthier perspective. Rather than seeing rest as time lost, think of it as an investment in your well-being. Slowing down does not mean giving up on your goals. It simply means giving yourself the strength, balance and clarity to pursue them for the long run. As both experts emphasise, rest is not laziness. It is an essential part of living and working well. Some people take pride in having a packed schedule and believe that constant productivity is the only path to success.

However, experts say there is a price to pay for this mindset. Constantly working without taking breaks can leave you mentally and physically exhausted. Rest, on the other hand, is one of the most important habits for maintaining good mental health, improving focus and sustaining long-term productivity. Learning to slow down without guilt could be the reset your mind and body have been asking for.

Rest helps you return to vitality

According to Nasir Shaikh, NLP practitioner, life coach and founder of Ahmad Luxury & Co, there was a time when he believed slowing down meant falling behind. Over time, he realised that being constantly busy did not always translate into meaningful progress.

He explains that rest allows people to return with a clearer mind. While an exhausted person may find it difficult to make sound decisions, a rested mind is better able to recognise opportunities, remain calm and focus on what truly matters. Rest is not about avoiding responsibilities; rather, it is about preparing yourself to handle them more effectively.

Rest varies from one person to another

When we think of rest, we often associate it with sleeping for long hours. However, that is not the only way to recharge.

Rest can mean going for a quiet walk, spending time with family, enjoying a cup of tea, meditating, praying, sitting in silence or simply doing nothing without feeling guilty.

Why slowing down feels so difficult

Life coach Sidhharrth S Kumaar believes many people associate their self-worth with how productive they are. As a result, they often feel guilty whenever they are not working.

He says the first step is recognising that this guilt is learned behaviour rather than proof that resting is wrong. Instead of asking yourself whether you've earned a break, ask what your body and mind genuinely need in that moment. Rest is a basic necessity, not a luxury that must be earned.

Simple ways to slow down without guilt

You don't need a week-long holiday to feel rested. Experts suggest starting with small, intentional habits that can easily fit into your daily routine.

Spend 10 quiet minutes without distraction.

Take a short walk outdoors.

Eat one meal without looking at your phone.

Turn off work notifications in the evening.

Sleep for the recommended number of hours.

Listen to your body when it asks for rest instead of pushing through exhaustion.

Rest is part of success, not the opposite of it

Modern culture often idolises hustle, but long-term success is difficult to achieve without adequate rest. Taking breaks allows you to return to work feeling refreshed and with a clearer perspective.

Rest should not be seen as wasting time but an investment in your well-being. It gives you the strength, balance and clarity to pursue your goals over the long term. As both experts emphasise, rest is not laziness. It is an essential part of living and working well.

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Feeling overwhelmed at work? Expert shares simple ways to manage stress