Image Source : GOOGLE Why Lord Krishna is offered chappan bhog? Know the history behind the feast of 56 dishes

Janmashtami, the celebration of Lord Krishna’s birth, is one of the most revered festivals in Hindu culture. It’s marked by various rituals, including fasting, singing devotional songs, and enacting scenes from Krishna's life. Among these rituals, one of the most significant is the offering of Chappan Bhog—a grand feast of 56 dishes— to Lord Krishna. This tradition is not just a culinary delight but also steeped in deep spiritual significance.

What is Chappan Bhog?

Chappan Bhog is a revered offering of sattvic foods presented to Lord Krishna on Janmashtami. This unique array includes dishes that encompass all five tastes—sweet, sour, spicy, salty, and bitter—along with umami, creating a harmonious and sacred feast.

The origin of Chappan Bhog

The tradition of offering Chappan Bhog dates back to the time of Lord Krishna’s childhood in the village of Vrindavan. According to Hindu mythology, Krishna, as a child, was known for his insatiable love for butter and other delicacies. The story behind the 56 dishes originates from the incident of Govardhan Hill.

The legend of Govardhan Puja

The legend goes that the people of Vrindavan used to worship Lord Indra, the God of rain, in gratitude for good harvests. However, young Krishna advised them to worship Govardhan Hill instead, as it provided them with resources like food, water, and shelter. Angered by this, Indra sent torrential rains to the village, intending to flood it. To protect the villagers, Krishna lifted the entire Govardhan Hill on his little finger, providing shelter for seven days and nights.

During these seven days, the villagers could not prepare food as usual, and they were deeply concerned about how to feed Krishna. It is believed that after the rains stopped and the village was safe, the villagers offered Krishna a grand feast of 56 dishes as a token of gratitude and devotion. This feast became known as Chappan Bhog (chappan meaning 56 in Hindi, and bhog meaning offering).

Chappan Bhog includes:

Chappan Bhog, an essential offering during Janmashtami, features 56 delicious prasadam items that are beloved by Lord Krishna. This feast includes a wide range of sattvic dishes such as:

Milk-Based Delights: Makhan Mishri, Kheer, Rasgulla, Rabdi, and Malpua.

Sweets: Jeera Laddus, Jalebi, Mohanbhog, Moong Dal Halwa, Ghevar, Peda, and Raisins.

Nuts and Spices: Cashews, Almonds, Pistachios, and Cardamoms.

Savoury Dishes: Shakkar Para, Mathri, Pakore, Saag, Curd, Kadhi, Cheela, Papad, Khichdi, Baingan ki Sabji, Dudhi ki Sabji, Poori, Tikki, and Daliya.

Fruits and Vegetables: Mango, Banana, Grapes, Apples, Plums.

Breads and Snacks: Kachori, Roti, and Bhujia.

Beverages: Coconut Water, Almond Milk, Chaach, Shikanji.

Other Treats: Channa, Meethe Chawal, Supari, Saunf, and Paan.

This diverse assortment captures the full range of flavors and textures, making Chappan Bhog a truly unique and festive offering.

Janmashtami and Chappan Bhog

On Janmashtami, temples and households recreate this grand offering as a way to honor Lord Krishna. The Chappan Bhog is arranged beautifully in front of the deity, and devotees sing hymns and prayers while offering it. The atmosphere is filled with devotion, joy, and reverence as people come together to celebrate the birth of their beloved deity.

The tradition of Chappan Bhog not only reflects the love and devotion of the devotees but also serves as a reminder of Krishna’s teachings—encouraging selflessness, devotion, and the importance of nature.

