Who is Shweta Sharda? All you need to know about Miss Diva Universe 2023 winner

The grand finale of Miss Diva Universe 2023 was held on August 27 in Mumbai. Shweta Sharda won the title and was crowned as Miss Diva Universe 2023 by Miss Diva Universe 2022 Divita Rai. She will now represent India at the 72nd Miss Universe pageant.

Delhi's Sonal Kukreja emerged as Miss Diva Supranational 2023 and Karnataka's Trisha Shetty ended up as the runner-up of Miss Diva Universe 2023. Kukreja will represent India at the 12th edition of Miss Supranational.

Take a look at the crowning moment:

Who is Shweta Sharda?

Born in Chandigarh, Shweta Sharda moved to Mumbai at the age of 16. The 22-year-old is raised by her single mother. According to Femina, Sharda completed her schooling under the CBSE board and is pursuing her graduation through the Indira Gandhi National Open University. Sharda's journey was not easy and had to struggle during the initial days given her financial crunch.

During the Q&A round in the finale, Shweta Sharda was asked—Who is the most influential person in her life? She named her mother. For those unversed, Sharda has already done multiple dance reality shows including Dance +, Dance Deewane, and DID. She was also a part of Jhalak Dikhlaja as a choreographer.

About Miss Diva 2023

The 11th edition of the beauty pageant scripted history by inviting married, divorced, pregnant, engaged, widowed, or transgender women into the competition. The grand finale of Miss Diva 2023 was attended by Femina Miss India 1980 Sangeeta Bijlani, Femina Miss India World 2023 Nandini Gupta, Mr World 2016 Rohit Khandelwal, Mister Supranational Asia and Oceania 2017 Altamash Faraz, among several others.

Directed by Supreet Bedi and Sachin Kumbhar, the event also saw an energetic performance by Bollywood actor Pulkit Samrat, Lopamudra Raut, Vartika Singh, and Adline Castelino.

