When is Ram Navami 2025? Know correct date, shubh muhurat, significance and rituals of Hindu festival Know the correct date, shubh muhurat, and rituals of Ram Navami 2025. Learn about the significance and celebrations of this Hindu festival. Get insights into the traditions and customs observed during Ram Navami.

Every year, Ram Navami is celebrated with great pomp and splendour across the country. It commemorates the birth anniversary of Lord Rama, Lord Vishnu's seventh avatar. Bhajans, processions, and chanting commemorate this holy day. Let us know the correct date, shubh muhurat, puja rituals, and importance of this auspicious Hindu festival.

Ram Navami 2025: Correct date

Every year, devotees of Lord Rama eagerly await the celebration of Ram Navami. According to Drik Panchang, Lord Rama was born on Navami Tithi in the Shukla Paksha of the Chaitra month. He was born at the Madhyahna time, which is the middle of the day. As a result, the timings determine the date of Ram Navami each year. This year's Ram Navami will take place on April 6.

Ram Navami 2025: Shubh muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, Navami Tithi will start at 07:26 PM on April 5, 2025, and end at 07:22 PM on April 6, 2025. Rama Navami Madhyahna Muhurat will begin at 11:08 AM and conclude at 1:39 PM. The Madhyahna muhurat is regarded as the most auspicious time of day to perform Ram Navami rites, do puja for Lord Rama, and commemorate the auspicious occasion with devotion and dedication.

Ram Navami 2025: Significance

According to Hindu mythology, King Dashrath performed the Aswamegha Yagya to commemorate the birth of his son. He carried out the pooja on the suggestion of Maha Rishi Vashishth. Following the puja, his three wives drank kheer and quickly gave birth to four sons. His first wife, Kaushalya, gave birth to Lord Rama. He was the king's eldest son. His birth anniversary, known as Ram Navami, is widely commemorated across the country. Devotees think that Lord Rama represents truth, bravery, courage, and righteousness.

Ram Navami 2025: Rituals

Ram Navami celebrations begin at Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, the birthplace of Lord Rama, and continue throughout the country. Lord Rama devotees begin the day by taking a sacred dip in the Sarayu River, followed by a fast from morning until night. They also hold enormous processions through the streets, carrying decorated idols of Lord Rama, Sita, Lakshmana, and Hanuman.

Bhajans, Ramayana recitations, puja, and havan are all conducted in temples. Many locations perform dramatic Ramayana narrations to highlight Lord Rama's heroism and bravery in his conflict with King Ravana.

