When is Pongal 2024? Know dates, significance, rituals and more about the four-day festival

Pongal, also known as the harvest festival of South India, is a four-day-long celebration that is filled with joy, gratitude, and rituals. This festival is a significant part of the Tamil culture and is celebrated with great enthusiasm and fervour. Pongal is usually celebrated in January, but have you ever wondered when exactly Pongal 2024 will be?

Well, the dates for Pongal 2024 have been announced, and it will be celebrated from January 15 to January 18. This auspicious festival falls on the same dates every year according to the Tamil calendar, but in the Gregorian calendar, it varies. In this article, we will explore the dates, significance, rituals and more about the four-day festival of Pongal.

Dates and Puja Muhurat for Pongal 2024:

As mentioned earlier, Pongal is celebrated for four days and each day holds a special significance. Here are the dates for Pongal 2024:

The first day of Pongal is known as Bhogi Pongal and is dedicated to Lord Indra, the god of rain and fertility. The second day of Pongal is known as Thai Pongal and is considered the most important day of this festival. The third day of Pongal is known as Mattu Pongal and is dedicated to the cows, which are considered sacred in Hindu mythology. The fourth and final day of Pongal is known as Kaanum Pongal, which means 'viewing the sky.'

On Monday, January 15, the sunrise is at 7:14 am, while on Bhogi Pongal, the sunset is at 5:57 pm. On the first day, the Sankranti muhurat would begin at 2:45 am.

Significance of Pongal:

Pongal holds immense significance in Tamil culture and is celebrated to thank the gods for a good harvest season. It is believed that this festival brings prosperity, good health, and happiness to the people. Pongal is also considered an occasion to express gratitude towards nature and all living beings who have contributed to a successful harvest.

Rituals of Pongal:

Pongal is not just about feasting on delicious food and spending time with loved ones; it also involves various rituals that hold deep cultural significance. Here are some of the important rituals associated with Pongal:

Kolam or rangoli designs are made with rice flour at the entrance of houses to welcome prosperity and good fortune.

The preparation of Pongal is a ritual in itself. The dish is made using newly harvested rice, jaggery, and milk, and is traditionally cooked in an earthen pot over a firewood stove.

Houses are adorned with mango leaves, flowers, and colourful decorations to add to the festive vibe.

People offer prayers to the gods for a bountiful harvest and seek blessings for a prosperous year ahead.

On the first day of Pongal, people light a bonfire using old items and dance around it to celebrate new beginnings.

Jallikattu, a traditional bull-taming sport, is a major attraction of Mattu Pongal celebrations in rural areas.

In conclusion, Pongal is a time to reflect on the importance of agriculture and the hard work of farmers who play a crucial role in our lives. It is also a great time to enjoy the beautiful harvest festival along with your loved ones. Happy Pongal!

