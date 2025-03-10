When is Masan Holi celebrated in Varanasi? Know why ashes of pyre are used instead of colours to play Holi Experience the unique Masan Holi celebration in Varanasi, where ashes of pyre are used instead of colours to play Holi. This year, it will be celebrated on March 11, 2025, at Manikarnika Ghat and Harishchandra Ghat.

In Varanasi, Holi is not played with colors and gulal but with the ashes of pyres. This Holi of Kashi is known as Masan ki Holi or Masan Holi. 'Masan ki Holi' begins after the aarti of Mahashmashan Nath at Harishchandra Ghat in Banaras. On the day of Masan Holi, saints and Shiva devotees play Holi with the ashes of pyres after worshiping Lord Shiva. During this, Manikarnika Ghat resounds with the chants of 'Har-Har Mahadev.'. There is a religious belief that playing Holi with the ashes of pyres brings happiness, prosperity, and blessings to Lord Shiva. So let us know when Masan Holi will be played in Varanasi this year and when the tradition of celebrating it started.

When is Masan Holi 2025 celebrated?

This year, Masan Holi will be celebrated in Varanasi on March 11, 2025. The Holi festival starts on the day of Rangbhari Ekadashi in Varanasi. Holi is celebrated here for a full 6 days from Rangbhari Ekadashi. Holi of Masan is celebrated on the second day of Rangbhari Ekadashi. There is a religious belief that on the day of Masan Holi, Lord Shiva plays a strange Holi with his followers at Harischandra and Manikarnika Ghat of Kashi.

Why is the significance of Masan Holi?

Masan Holi is significant for the people of Banaras because it shows their cultural identity and spiritual nature. The utilisation of pyre ashes in Masan Holi Varanasi represents the transience of life and the cyclical nature of a person's existence in this worldly world. The pyre's flames burn the mortal remains, and Holi with bonfire ashes serves as a reminder of the eternal cycle of birth and death.

Furthermore, it is thought that the ashes utilised in Masan Holi have cleansing effects that rid the body, mind, and spirit of pollutants. People seek spiritual refreshment and internal purification by smearing ash on one another during Holi.

In addition, Masan Holi promotes a sense of communal harmony and unity among the Varanasi people. People gather and celebrate regardless of caste, creed, or social background. The celebration transcends frontiers, uniting people in a collective outpouring of joy and dedication.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of anything.)

