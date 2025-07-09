When is Guru Purnima 2025? Know date, significance, rituals and more Guru Purnima has deep religious significance. In this article, we have mentioned the date, timing, significance and rituals of the auspicious day.

Guru Purnima has special significance in Hinduism. Every year the Guru Purnima festival is celebrated on the full moon day of Shukla Paksha of the Ashadh month. This date is also known as Ashadh Purnima, Vyas Purnima and Ved Vyas Jayanti. Also, on this day, the great Guru Maharishi Ved Vyas, who composed wonderful literature like Brahmasutra, Mahabharata, Shrimad Bhagwat and 18 Puranas, was born; thus, worshipping Gurus on this day has special significance. Also, bathing in the holy river and donating on the auspicious occasion have special significance. This day is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Guru Ved Vyas. This year, Guru Purnima will be celebrated on July 10, 2025.

Guru Purnima 2025 (Date and Time)

Purnima Tithi (Begins July 10, 2025–01:36 AM)

Purnima Tithi (Ends - July 11, 2025–02:06 AM)

Moonrise on Purnima – On July 11, 2025, at 07:19 PM

Guru Purnima 2025 (Significance)

In Hinduism, Guru Purnima has deep religious significance. Maharishi Veda Vyas Ji, considered the first Guru in Hindu scriptures, was born on this day, which is observed as his birth anniversary. In addition, he wrote the epic Mahabharata. This day is joyfully celebrated by many followers. Buddhists celebrate Guru Purnima and honour Lord Buddha on this auspicious occasion, much like Hindus do. On this day, it is thought that he became enlightened and gave his first speech in Sarnath.

The day is dedicated to honouring Buddha and all spiritual guides.

Guru Purnima (Rituals)

To receive blessings, get up early and touch your parents' and older brothers' feet. Offer prayers to Lord Surya after taking a bath. Honour Lord Ganesha, the God of knowledge and wisdom. If you have a spiritual guru, go see him so you can touch his feet to express gratitude and receive blessings. Give the Brahmins and the Gurus clothing, shoes, fruit, and dakshina on this auspicious day of Guru Purnima. Give your mother and father some candy as well. Recite the Guru Mantra aloud.

