When is Eid-e-Milad-Un-Nabi 2024? Know date, history, significance and more about this festival

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, also known as Mawlid or Eid-e-Milad, is a significant Islamic day that commemorates the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad. Muslims globally mark the day by reflecting on the Prophet’s teachings and life. He was considered the messenger of peace and mercy to humanity. Here's all you need to know about the festival's date, history, significance and more:

Eid-e-Milad-Un-Nabi 2024: Date

This year, it will be observed from the evening of Sunday, September 15, 2024, to the evening of Monday, September 16, 2024. The exact date of the celebration may vary based on the sighting of the moon, as the Islamic calendar is lunar.

Eid-e-Milad-Un-Nabi 2024: History

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi traces its origins back to the early Islamic era. The celebration started centuries after the Prophet Muhammad’s death, mainly in the 12th century, by various Islamic communities. Some Sunni and Shia Muslims commemorate this day with reverence, though its observance varies across the Islamic world.

In the early years of Islam, Prophet Muhammad’s birthday was marked by gatherings where scholars recited verses from the Quran, narrated stories of the Prophet's life, and praised his teachings. Over time, these gatherings turned into larger community events.

Eid-e-Milad-Un-Nabi 2024: Significance

The day holds immense significance for Muslims as it is an opportunity to remember and reflect on the teachings and the life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). The Prophet's messages of compassion, humility, and love for humanity are central themes that are highlighted during the celebrations.

On this day, Muslims engage in various acts of worship, such as:

Reciting the Quran

Offering prayers

Conducting processions

Distributing food to the needy

Charitable activities

Many communities also organize events that focus on the life and contributions of Prophet Muhammad, particularly his message of peace and moral conduct.

Eid-e-Milad-Un-Nabi 2024: Celebrations and Traditions

While the scale and manner of celebration differ across the Islamic world, common practices include:

Decorating mosques and homes with lights and banners.

Special sermons and lectures that discuss the significance of the Prophet's teachings.

Communal meals and distribution of sweets.

Processions where hymns and poems in praise of the Prophet are recited.

In some countries, Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi is a public holiday, and communities come together for religious and social gatherings.

