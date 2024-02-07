When is Budh Pradosh Vrat 2024? Know date, time, rituals and more

Budh Pradosh Vrat is a sacred observance dedicated to the worship of Lord Shiva. It is observed twice a month, during the Shukla Paksha and Krishna Paksha. This article will delve into the significance of Budh Pradosh Vrat, the rituals associated with it, and the puja muhurat for the year 2024.
Budh Pradosh Vrat 2024: Date and Timings
The first Budh Pradosh Vrat of the year 2024 will be observed on February 7, Wednesday. This falls on the 13th day during Krishna Paksha in the month of Magha. The next Budh Pradosh Vrat will be observed on February 21, Wednesday.
Budh Pradosh Vrat 2024 Date: February 7, 2024
Pradosha Puja Muhurat - 6:05 PM to 8:41 PM on February 7, 2024
Trayodashi Tithi begins - 2:02 PM on February 07, 2024
Trayodashi Tithi ends - 11:17 AM on February 08, 2024
Budh Pradosh Vrat 2024: Significance
Pradosh Vrat, a revered fast among Lord Shiva devotees, symbolises the dispelling of darkness. Devotees believe observing this fast brings joy, health, success, and liberation from the cycle of life and death. Fasting on this sacred day and worshipping Lord Shiva and Parvati invokes divine blessings. In Hinduism, fasting holds spiritual significance, offering benefits for the mind, body, and soul. During Pradosh Vrat, fasting purifies the aura, eliminates negativity, and fosters mental serenity. It's a means to seek Lord Shiva's protection and liberation from worldly afflictions.
Budh Pradosh Vrat 2024: Rituals
Observing Budh Pradosh Vrat involves specific rituals to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva and Devi Parvati. Here are the step-by-step rituals to observe this vrat:
- Wake up early in the morning and take a bath. It is considered auspicious to add a few drops of Gangajal to the bucket before bathing.
- The fasting options for Budh Pradosh Vrat include consuming only fruits, taking salt in the food, or observing nirahar (without food) by only consuming water or liquid.
- Place an idol of Lord Shiva and Devi Parvati and start the puja by first worshipping Lord Ganesha. Apply tilak to Lord Ganesha's idol and chant the Ganesha Mantra.
- Adorn the idols of Lord Shiva and Devi Parvati with white and red flower garlands.
- Apply tilak to Lord Shiva and apply sindoor (vermilion) to Goddess Gauri.
- Chant the Panchakshari Mantra and the Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra, which are powerful prayers dedicated to Lord Shiva.
- Offer homemade sweets, kheer (sweet rice pudding), and Panchamrit (a mixture of milk, curd, ghee, honey, and gangajal) as prasad to Lord Shiva.
- Visit a temple and perform Jalabhishekam or Rudrabhishekam, as per your preference.
- Offer Bel Patra (leaves of the wood apple tree) to the Shiva Lingam.
- Throughout the day, devotees can engage in the recitation of sacred texts like the Shiva Purana or the Rudrashtakam.