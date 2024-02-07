When is Budh Pradosh Vrat 2024? Know date, time, rituals and more

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Budh Pradosh Vrat 2024: Date, time, rituals and more

Budh Pradosh Vrat is a sacred observance dedicated to the worship of Lord Shiva. It is observed twice a month, during the Shukla Paksha and Krishna Paksha. This article will delve into the significance of Budh Pradosh Vrat, the rituals associated with it, and the puja muhurat for the year 2024.

Budh Pradosh Vrat 2024: Date and Timings

The first Budh Pradosh Vrat of the year 2024 will be observed on February 7, Wednesday. This falls on the 13th day during Krishna Paksha in the month of Magha. The next Budh Pradosh Vrat will be observed on February 21, Wednesday.

Budh Pradosh Vrat 2024 Date: February 7, 2024

Pradosha Puja Muhurat - 6:05 PM to 8:41 PM on February 7, 2024

Trayodashi Tithi begins - 2:02 PM on February 07, 2024

Trayodashi Tithi ends - 11:17 AM on February 08, 2024

Budh Pradosh Vrat 2024: Significance

Pradosh Vrat, a revered fast among Lord Shiva devotees, symbolises the dispelling of darkness. Devotees believe observing this fast brings joy, health, success, and liberation from the cycle of life and death. Fasting on this sacred day and worshipping Lord Shiva and Parvati invokes divine blessings. In Hinduism, fasting holds spiritual significance, offering benefits for the mind, body, and soul. During Pradosh Vrat, fasting purifies the aura, eliminates negativity, and fosters mental serenity. It's a means to seek Lord Shiva's protection and liberation from worldly afflictions.

Budh Pradosh Vrat 2024: Rituals

Observing Budh Pradosh Vrat involves specific rituals to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva and Devi Parvati. Here are the step-by-step rituals to observe this vrat: