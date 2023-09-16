When in Vishwakarma Puja 2023? Know date, shubh muhurat, puja vidhi and more

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know when is Vishwakarma Puja, shubh muhurat and other details.

Vishwakarma Puja is one of the most important Hindu festivals celebrated across India. It is celebrated to pay homage to the divine craftsman, Lord Vishwakarma who is responsible for creating the entire universe according to Hindu mythology. Celebrated mostly in the industrial and commercial areas, Vishwakarma Puja is celebrated by business owners, craftsmen and labourers.

According to the Hindu calendar, Vishwakarma Puja falls on the 17th day of the Bhadra month. In 2023, Vishwakarma Puja will be celebrated on Sunday, September 117. This day marks the precedes of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Shubh Muhurat

On the auspicious day of Vishwakarma Puja, there are four yogas - Dwipushkar Yoga, Brahma Yoga, Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga and Amrit Siddhi Yoga.

Vishwakarma Puja Tithi: September 17, 2023 (Sunday)

Vishwakarma Puja Sankranti: 01:43 PM

Brahma Yoga: Entire Day

Dwipushkar Yoga: 10.02 AM to 11.08 AM

Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga: From 05:28 AM to 10:02 AM

Amrit Siddhi Yoga: 05:28 AM to 10:02 AM

Puja Vidhi

The puja is performed by worshipping Lord Ganesha first and then Lord Vishwakarma, by offering respect to his tools and machines which are essential for running factories and workshops. The puja starts with the installation of Lord Vishwakarma’s idol along with his tools and machines in a prominent place. After that, a series of rituals are performed including chanting mantras, offering flowers and food as prasad, lighting diyas, performing aarti, etc.

Apart from these rituals, people exchange gifts and share sweets to express their gratitude towards Lord Vishwakarma for all his blessings. People also make sure to keep their machines and tools clean and well-maintained during this time.

Vishwakarma Puja is an important festival for all business owners, craftsmen and labourers as it brings peace, prosperity and good luck in their lives. It is believed that worshipping Lord Vishwakarma on this day opens up new opportunities for growth in their respective businesses or professions. Hence, it is important to celebrate this festival with great enthusiasm and devotion to ensure success in all business endeavours.

