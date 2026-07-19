What should you eat after fasting? Oncologist explains the right way to break a fast

New Delhi:

Fasting has become increasingly popular in recent years, with many people embracing it not just for religious reasons but also as part of their health and wellness routine. While a lot of attention is often given to how long a person should fast, experts say what you eat afterwards matters just as much.

In an Instagram video shared on 5 July, oncologist Dr Jayesh Sharma explained what happens inside the body during a fast, the foods that are best when breaking it and why fasting may not be suitable for everyone.

What should you eat after breaking a fast?

According to Dr Sharma, the duration of a fast is not the most important factor when it comes to improving health.

"The important question is: what should we eat when we are breaking the fast? First, let's understand how fasting works; from that, we will understand what we should eat," he said.

Explaining the process, the oncologist said that during fasting, the body breaks down damaged cells while using energy stored in the liver and fat reserves to fuel itself.

"We need to replace those damaged cells that were broken down, but we do not need to replace the energy that was consumed. Therefore, you should eat more protein and eat less sugar and fat," he explained.

Dr Sharma also suggested easing back into eating instead of having a heavy meal straight away. He advised starting with something light, such as fruits or lentil (dal) soup, before gradually adding protein-rich foods.

Who should avoid fasting?

Although fasting is associated with several health benefits, Dr Sharma said it is not appropriate for everyone because it interrupts what he described as the body's "building phase".

"Consequently, fasting should not be done during pregnancy, breastfeeding, or by elderly people whose bodies are already experiencing high levels of breakdown," he said.

He also warned that people who are underweight should avoid fasting. Patients with diabetes or kidney disease, he added, should never fast without first consulting their doctor because it could have serious consequences.

Dr Sharma further noted that some people simply do not tolerate fasting well. If someone develops headaches, dizziness or generally feels unwell after going without food for an extended period, there is no need to force themselves to continue.

"Focus on your diet and exercise. That is where we mostly make mistakes, and if we correct those, the benefits will follow," he said.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice.

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