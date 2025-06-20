What is Yoga Sangam Portal? Know how to register, deadline and more With momentum building across more than 4 lakh organisations, the Ministry of Ayush invites everyone to participate in this transformative moment and unite through yoga for health, harmony, and a better tomorrow.

New Delhi:

Registrations for Yoga Sangam, the main event of the 11th International Day of Yoga (IDY) 2025, have surpassed a historic 4 lakh milestone in a powerful show of solidarity for wellbeing, highlighting India's position as a global leader in holistic health through ancient medical practices. It's noteworthy to mention that no single event in India has ever garnered assured participation at such an extraordinary scale, an official statement from the Ministry of Ayush said.

On June 21st, a historic synchronised yoga demonstration will unfold simultaneously at lakhs of locations across the country – a landmark moment in India's wellness journey.

The most illustrious showcase of this nationwide movement will take place in Visakhapatnam, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Chandrababu Naidu and the Union Minister of State (IC) for the Ministry of Ayush and Minister of State for Health & Family Welfare, Prataprao Jadhav, will lead more than 5 lakh yoga enthusiasts in performing the Common Yoga Protocol, the statement added.

Scheduled for 21st June 2025, from 6:30 AM to 7:45 AM, Yoga Sangam is poised to become one of the largest mass yoga events ever, with lakhs of institutions, organisations, and communities preparing to roll out their yoga mats in synchrony.

What is Yoga Sangam?

Yoga Sangam 2025 is all about joining together, which is what the name "Sangam" implies. Under the motto "One Earth, One Health", it is a collaborative endeavour to harness the power of yoga to unite people, communities, and causes.

How to register for the Yoga Sangam portal:

Register Online: To formally register, visit the Ministry of Ayush webpage or the MyGov website. This guarantees that your involvement will be included in the national statistics.

Get Free Resources: Download the official toolkit, which consists of certificates, banners, posters, and session formats. Organising or facilitating a yoga class is made easy with these readily available resources.

Participate in or Lead a Session: Participate by setting up a yoga class at your workplace, school, community centre, patio, or even online. Every yoga mat makes a difference, so just sign up for an event in your area.

Share Your Experience: To raise awareness and inspire other people to participate, post your images or videos to social media or the official website.

Use Official Hashtags: To make your participation visible and a part of the larger national and international celebration, tag your posts with #YogaSangam2025, #IYD2025, and #OneEarthOneHealth.

Deadline: Although there isn't yet a set deadline for registration, interested parties are urged to sign up as soon as possible.

Rajasthan continues to lead the movement, registering an impressive 138,033 organisations, followed by Andhra Pradesh with 138,033, Uttar Pradesh with 101,767, Madhya Pradesh with 26,159, Gujarat with 19,951 and Himachal Pradesh with 12,000.

This surge in participation reflects the widespread enthusiasm for this year's theme – 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health – a message that aligns yoga with global sustainability and personal well-being.

(With ANI Inputs)

