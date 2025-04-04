What is the 5-4-5 walking formula? Know how it reduces excess weight and improves heart health To reduce weight, people opt for various methods. But have you ever heard about the 5-4-5 walking formula? Let's know what the 5-4-5 walking formula, how it is done, and its benefits.

To reduce increasing obesity, people do a lot of workouts along with a balanced diet. But have you ever heard of the 5-4-5 walking formula? This formula not only reduces your weight but also gives many other great health benefits. The 5-4-5 walking formula improves heart health, reduces obesity and even releases stress. Let's know what the 5-4-5 walking formula is, how it is done and what the benefits of doing it are.

What is the 5-4-5 walking formula?

5-minute run: This routine starts with a 5-minute run, which increases the heart rate and improves metabolism. This 5-minute run accelerates blood circulation, which increases lung capacity and strengthens muscles along with stamina.

4-minute walk: After running for five minutes, the next step is to just walk for 4 minutes. This helps in controlling breathing. Walking reduces muscle fatigue and provides some rest for the next step.

5 minutes of brisk walking: The next and final step is to take 5 minutes of brisk walking. This step is essential for improving stamina, strengthening leg muscles and increasing cardiovascular efficiency. Brisk walking is a game-changer – it burns more calories than a leisurely walk while being easier on the joints than running. It also activates the core muscles, leading to better posture.

For how many hours should one do the 5-4-5 walking formula?

The 5-4-5 walking formula should be done at least three times a day for about 45 minutes. However, two times a day for 30 minutes is enough and can provide even more significant benefits. It is best to start with one or two times in the beginning and gradually increase the time.

What are the health benefits?

The 5-4-5 walking formula not only burns calories but is also beneficial for overall health. Running, leisurely walking, and brisk walking improve cardiovascular endurance and reduce the risk of heart disease. This walk releases endorphins from the body, which help reduce stress levels. It also helps in muscle conditioning without putting extra pressure on the body.

