What is Sleep Hygiene? Follow THESE 5 healthy habits for good night's sleep

What is Sleep Hygiene? 5 healthy habits for good sleep

Sleep hygiene refers to the practices and habits that are conducive to sleeping well regularly. Just like we maintain personal hygiene to stay healthy, good sleep hygiene is essential for ensuring quality sleep and overall well-being. Improving sleep hygiene can help you fall asleep faster, stay asleep longer, and wake up feeling refreshed.

Here are five healthy habits to follow for a good night’s sleep:

Stick to a Consistent Sleep Schedule: Go to bed and wake up at the same time every day, even on weekends. This helps regulate your body’s internal clock and makes falling asleep and waking up easier. Create a Relaxing Bedtime Routine: Establish a pre-sleep ritual to signal to your body that it’s time to wind down. This could include activities like reading a book, taking a warm bath, or practicing relaxation exercises. Avoid stimulating activities and screens at least an hour before bedtime. Design a Comfortable Sleep Environment: Make your bedroom conducive to sleep by keeping it dark, quiet, and cool. Invest in a comfortable mattress and pillows. Minimize noise and light disturbances, and consider using blackout curtains or a white noise machine if needed. Limit Exposure to Stimulants: Avoid consuming caffeine and nicotine in the hours leading up to bedtime, as these can interfere with your ability to fall asleep. Also, be mindful of your alcohol intake, as it can disrupt sleep patterns. Be Mindful of Your Diet and Exercise: Regular physical activity can help you fall asleep faster and enjoy deeper sleep. However, try to finish exercising at least a few hours before bedtime. Additionally, avoid large meals and heavy or spicy foods close to bedtime, as these can cause discomfort and disrupt your sleep.

By incorporating these healthy habits into your daily routine, you can improve your sleep hygiene and enjoy a more restful and rejuvenating night’s sleep.

