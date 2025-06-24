What is Prenatal Yoga? Know the physical and emotional benefits for expectant mothers Prenatal yoga is a specialised form of yoga designed for pregnant women, offering physical and emotional benefits that support their well-being during this transformative period. It helps with flexibility, breathing, and relaxation.

New Delhi:

Yoga has emerged as a valuable practice during pregnancy based on its possible role in enhancing physical, mental, and emotional well-being. Pregnancy yoga has been linked with various positive effects, such as lower levels of stress, anxiety, and depression; better sleep quality; greater maternal-foetal attachment; and lower labour pain perception. In addition, yoga has been demonstrated to enhance physical fitness, including flexibility, strength, and endurance, which can ease labour and childbirth. Yoga in prenatal and postnatal care might provide considerable advantages for both maternal health and pregnancy.

What is Prenatal Yoga?

According to Dr Chirag Tandon, Director of Internal Medicine, Sharda Care Healthcity, Greater Noida, prenatal yoga is a specific type of yoga that has been especially designed to meet the special requirements of expecting mothers. It blends breathing techniques, soothing stretches, and meditation to promote physical strength, flexibility, and mental relaxation without causing undue strain on the body.

Why do doctors recommend prenatal yoga?

Women encounter severe psychological and physiological stress during delivery. Labour anxiety and fear decrease women's self-efficacy and empowerment. Yoga is a mind-body technique that decreases maternal anxiety and fear and relaxes the pelvic floor muscles during labour. Pregnancy yoga decreases the incidence of In-labour CS, alleviates pain and promotes spontaneous vaginal delivery.

Prenatal yoga pose benefits are summarised below:

1. Enhanced physical health:

Prenatal Yoga can enhance flexibility, strength, and general physical fitness throughout pregnancy.

2. Less stress, depression, and anxiety:

Relaxation and breathing exercises of yoga can facilitate emotional health in pregnant women.

3. Improved birth outcomes:

Evidence indicates prenatal Yoga can result in better birth outcomes, such as a lower rate of preterm delivery and low birth weight. Pregnancy Yoga has also been linked to a reduction in the length of all phases of labour, a decrease in pregnancy complications, and the requirement for caesarean deliveries.

4. Better sleep during pregnancy

Prenatal Yoga has been established to decrease sleep disturbances and enhance the quality of sleep throughout various phases of pregnancy effectively. In women in their second trimester, practicing Yoga improved sleep efficiency and reduced the overall number of nighttime awakenings. Additionally, practising prenatal Yoga exercises continues to provide a beneficial impact on the quality of sleep, even up to the third trimester of pregnancy.

Postpartum recovery support

Prenatal yoga has advantages that go beyond giving birth. Postpartum women can benefit from continuing yoga to regain energy, enhance sleep, and stabilise postpartum mood swings. Prenatal yoga is a subtle method of reuniting the body after giving birth. Prior to undertaking a postnatal yoga regimen, one should visit a doctor, particularly if a mom is recovering from a caesarean or complications. Overall, it is recommended to wait for a minimum of six weeks after giving birth before beginning practice postnatal yoga.

Conclusion

Prenatal yoga is not just exercise—it's a holistic practice that nourishes women body and soul while going through one of life's most transformative periods. Under the recommendation of health professionals, it can be a useful aid in its role in caring for mother and baby from the time of pregnancy.

ALSO READ: From Painkillers to Pranayama: Expert shares natural relief techniques for chronic headaches