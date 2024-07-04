What is Planetary Health Diet? 5 reasons to make this dietary shift

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Planetary Health Diet: 5 reasons to make the shift

In the face of growing environmental concerns and public health issues, the Planetary Health Diet (PHD) has emerged as a revolutionary approach to eating. Designed by the EAT-Lancet Commission, this diet aims to address the dual challenges of improving human health and ensuring the sustainability of our planet. But what exactly is the PHD, and why should you consider adopting it? Here are five compelling reasons to make this dietary shift.

What is Planetary health diet?

The Planetary Health Diet is a flexible, science-based eating plan that focuses on the consumption of plant-based foods while reducing the intake of animal-based products and highly processed foods. It is designed to promote optimal health and reduce the environmental impact of food production. The diet emphasizes:

Fruits and Vegetables: Abundant intake of a variety of fruits and vegetables.

Abundant intake of a variety of fruits and vegetables. Nuts and Legumes: Increased consumption of nuts, beans, lentils, and peas.

Increased consumption of nuts, beans, lentils, and peas. Whole Grains: Preference for whole grains over refined grains.

Preference for whole grains over refined grains. Healthy Fats: Use of unsaturated fats, like olive oil, instead of saturated fats.

Use of unsaturated fats, like olive oil, instead of saturated fats. Moderate Animal Products: Limited intake of meat, dairy, and fish.

5 reasons to make this dietary shift:

Nourish Your Body: This diet is rich in essential nutrients, vitamins, and fibre, promoting overall health and reducing the risk of chronic diseases like heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and some cancers.

This diet is rich in essential nutrients, vitamins, and fibre, promoting overall health and reducing the risk of chronic diseases like heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and some cancers. Support a Sustainable Future: Livestock production is a major contributor to greenhouse gases and deforestation. By reducing meat intake, the Planetary Health Diet helps lessen our environmental impact.

Livestock production is a major contributor to greenhouse gases and deforestation. By reducing meat intake, the Planetary Health Diet helps lessen our environmental impact. Promote Biodiversity: This diet encourages a wider variety of plant-based foods. This helps preserve biodiversity and promotes healthy ecosystems.

This diet encourages a wider variety of plant-based foods. This helps preserve biodiversity and promotes healthy ecosystems. Reduce Food Waste: Plant-based proteins tend to have a longer shelf life compared to meat. This dietary shift can help reduce food waste, a significant global concern.

Plant-based proteins tend to have a longer shelf life compared to meat. This dietary shift can help reduce food waste, a significant global concern. Flexibility and Cultural Sensitivity: The Planetary Health Diet is a framework, not a rigid set of rules. It allows for cultural preferences and dietary needs, making it adaptable for everyone.

