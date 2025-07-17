What is low-FODMAP diet? Know how it helps to manage IBS If you suffer from IBS, consider trying the low FODMAP diet under the guidance of a healthcare professional. It may just be the solution you have been looking for to manage your symptoms and improve your quality of life.

New Delhi:

Several people in this world suffer from irritable bowel syndrome, also known as IBS. People with IBS encounter deals with symptoms like diarrhoea, bloating, and abdominal pain. It eventually becomes difficult for them to lead a regular life, and it significantly lowers a person's quality of life. Thankfully, the low FODMAP diet is considered to successfully control IBS symptoms.

FODMAPs: What are they?

The small intestine may not be able to absorb several foods that contain short-chain carbohydrates called FODMAPs. These consist of polyols (sorbitol, mannitol), oligosaccharides (fructans, galactans), fermentable sugars (lactose, fructose), and specific fibres. If they are not adequately absorbed, then these FODMAPs may enter the large intestine and be fermented by gut bacteria.

People with IBS may experience bloating and discomfort as a result of the gas produced by this fermentation process.

Why is a Low FODMAP Diet Beneficial for IBS?

To help people with IBS with their digestive issues, the researchers at Monash University in Australia created the low-FODMAP diet.

The low FODMAP diet helps determine which trigger foods exacerbate an individual's IBS symptoms and then removes them from the diet. Since each person may have different trigger foods, this method enables a more individualised treatment plan. Furthermore, the low FODMAP diet works better for controlling IBS than other dietary strategies like a gluten-free diet.

How Does the Low FODMAP Diet Work?

The low FODMAP diet is typically divided into three phases – elimination, reintroduction, and maintenance.

Elimination Phase: All high-FODMAP foods must be avoided as part of the low-FODMAP diet for 2 to 6 weeks. The goals of this phase are to reduce the total FODMAP intake and relieve the IBS symptoms.

Reintroduction Phase: The reintroduction stage is important because it helps determine which particular foods cause symptoms in a person, and eventually, people can slowly and steadily reintroduce foods high in FODMAPs into their diets.

Maintenance Phase: The last stage is customised to meet the needs of each individual. This can entail cutting back on or eliminating specific trigger foods while gradually reintroducing other possible trigger foods into the diet.

ALSO READ: Nutritionist shares the correct way to cook dal for maximum benefits: 'Wash it 3 to 4 times'