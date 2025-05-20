What is forest bathing? Know everything about Shinrin-yoku, the Japanese practice of staying calm Forest bathing does not mean bathing in the forest. Forest bathing is a Japanese practice of being calm and experiencing the forest. In Japan, it is also known as 'Shinrin-yoku.'

New Delhi:

In the present times, due to the hectic life, many people are suffering from many mental problems like stress and depression. The pressure of work from home to office has made people victims of depression and anxiety. However, there are many reasons behind stress and other mental problems, which also affect your lifestyle and eating habits. Meditation, yoga, exercise, etc., are considered beneficial to avoid all mental diseases like stress and depression. You can also resort to many types of therapy to keep both body and mind fit and healthy. In this article, we are going to tell you about one such therapy, which is considered very useful for your mental peace in stressful life. The name of this therapy is forest bathing, which is also known as Shinrin-yoku in Japanese.

What is forest bathing?

Forest bathing does not mean bathing in the forest. Forest bathing is a Japanese practice of staying calm and experiencing the forest. In Japan, it is also known as 'Shinrin-yoku.' This technique has been popular in the world since the 1980s. Spending time in the forests amidst nature gives peace to the mind and relaxation to the heart.

How can you do forest bathing?

You can go to any forest for forest bathing. You can sit there peacefully and listen to the sound of nature, touch the trees, and breathe in the fresh air; doing these things relieves stress. During the time of forest bathing, you should stay away from your gadgets, be it a phone or a laptop.

Benefits of forest bathing

Forest bathing therapy gives you a chance to connect with nature, which helps in improving your mental health and well-being. Peace of mind is very beneficial. A study was done on forest bathing. According to the experts, it not only helps in maintaining good mental health but also helps in curing many physical problems. Let us know the benefits of forest bathing.

Forest bathing therapy is considered very beneficial for improving mood and increasing positivity.

Forest bathing is very beneficial in relieving problems like stress and depression.

It works to strengthen the immune system of the body.

It is considered very beneficial for children and for people suffering from ADHD.

