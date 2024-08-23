What is Dahi Handi? Know date, significance, rituals and more about the joyous festival

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Dahi Handi: Date, significance, rituals and more

Dahi Handi, a vibrant and exuberant festival celebrated primarily in Maharashtra, India, is a joyous event that brings communities together in a spirited display of devotion and camaraderie. This festival, associated with the Hindu deity Lord Krishna, showcases a unique blend of religious fervour, cultural heritage, and communal unity.

Dahi Handi 2024: Date and timings

Dahi Handi is observed every year the day after Krishna Janmashtami. This year, it will be celebrated on Tuesday, August 27, with Janmashtami occurring on Monday, August 26.

Ashtami tithi begins: 03:39 AM on August 26, 2024

Ashtami tithi ends: 02:19 AM on August 27, 2024

Dahi Handi 2024: Significance

The festival commemorates the playful antics of Lord Krishna during his childhood. According to Hindu mythology, Krishna was known for his love of butter and curd. As a mischievous child, he would steal butter and curd from his neighbours’ homes. To prevent him from doing so, the villagers would hang pots of curd high up on their rooftops. Krishna, however, would gather his friends and form human pyramids to reach these pots and enjoy the delicious treat.

Dahi Handi is a celebration of this playful and divine mischief, symbolising the triumph of divine grace and the joy of communal effort.

Dahi Handi 2024: Rituals and Celebration

The centrepiece of the Dahi Handi celebration is the formation of human pyramids, known as ‘Govindas.’ These pyramids are constructed by teams of young men and boys, often dressed in colourful attire, form this structure to reach a pot of curd (dahi) hung high above the ground. The pot is usually decorated with flowers and other ornaments.

The teams compete to see who can break the pot first. It's a challenging task that requires teamwork, agility, and strength. The winning team is often showered with gifts and praised for their skill.

Apart from the main event, Dahi Handi celebrations also include traditional dance, music, and cultural performances. The festival is a great opportunity for people to come together, celebrate their heritage, and enjoy the festive atmosphere.

Dahi handi 2024: Social Significance

Dahi Handi is more than just a religious celebration; it's also a social event that fosters unity and camaraderie. The formation of human pyramids requires teamwork and coordination, promoting a sense of community and shared purpose. It is a testament to the rich cultural heritage of India. It's a festival that brings people together, celebrates tradition, and promotes values like unity, strength, and perseverance.

ALSO READ: When is Krishna Janmashtami 2024? Know date, fasting rules and more about Janmashtami